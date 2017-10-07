German Model Martina Big Says She’s Planning A Trip Africa To Learn How To ‘Be Black’ [Video]

Martina Big, the ample-bosomed Caucasian model who made headlines earlier this year by being permanently tanned to appear black, now says she is planning a trip to Africa in the near future to properly embrace black culture.

Speaking from a live link in America, where the dark-skinned Big recently completed a double booking on the Maury Povich show, Martina, who has been previously reported on here at the Inquisitr, relayed her pride to ITV’s This Morning over the controversial skin color change, and somewhat apologized to those who she offended by her decision to appropriate her new look.

“I don’t want to fight the black people I do it for myself,” she specified, as the Daily Mail notes, later adding, “I am really proud that this medicine works well.”

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby appeared outwardly baffled at Martina Big’s appearance and responses to now being “black” during her interview, and questioned her on whether she fully understood the ramifications of undergoing the transformation, which she began earlier in 2017, as documented by Martina Big’s official Facebook page.

“Martina Big has had three rounds of tanning injections which has left her skin permanently dyed,” the Daily Mirror continued, “and feels closer to black people than white people now.”

Touching on a previous This Morning interview from January, 2017, with Big, when she was still displaying her original skin hue, Schofield questioned Big on why she continued to “step into the world of controversy” with her choice to change her race.

“My feelings changed,” Martina, who reportedly possesses a pair of 36S breasts, explained.

“A little later after my last interview with you I was in a swimming pool with white people but when I saw them, it’s strange. They’re all so pale. When I go outside, I mostly get faster in contact with black people. If you compare the food and the music stuff, it’s changed.”

Philip then asked Martina Big if being black by injection had caused her interests to shift from things white people like, to being more urban-based.

“After having three tanning injections,” Schofield implied, “you’re saying you like eating different foods and listening to different music?”

“Well not really,” she expressed.

“I don’t like hip-hop.”

Overall, Martina Big says that she feels about “80 percent black” and is hoping that her upcoming trip to the continent of Africa helps her fill up the remaining “quota.”

“I still have a lot to learn,” she stated recently, “I can feel myself turning into a black woman and I’m going to Africa to learn more about the cultures.”

[Featured Image by Martina Big/Facebook]