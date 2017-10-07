Angelina Jolie’s Doctor Offers Breast Cancer Prevention Tips That Could Save Your Life

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Dr. Kristi Funk, who treated Angelina Jolie, joined Good Morning America recently to share prevention tips and discuss the recent advancements made in the fight against the disease. She spoke with host Robin Roberts, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Dr. Funk, who is a surgical breast cancer specialist and co-founder of the Pink Lotus Breast Center, says one of the most important breast cancer developments in the past year is the increased effectiveness and refinement of 3D mammography. She cited a recent study that found it has a 34 percent higher rate of effectiveness in finding breast cancer than 2D.

She says that better screening is most important when it comes to dense breast tissue, which often hides the cancer, and the 3D scan gives doctors a better image to help them figure out what is going on. Technology like 3D is widely available, but is the not the current screening standard. However, she hopes it will be in the future.

Dr. Funk also shared a few common misconceptions about breast cancer, the biggest being that many believe it is hereditary. The fact is only 5-10 percent of breast cancer patients inherit a gene mutation.

This means that people have more control over the disease than they realize. She says it all starts with diet, nutrition, and exercise.

She then gave 10 diet and lifestyle tips to help prevent breast cancer:

Eat cruciferous vegetables every day, which includes cauliflower, broccoli, kale, and Brussel sprouts. Eat antioxidant-rich berries like blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Eat more turmeric, a breast health “superfood.” Eat more Indian gooseberry, often sold as AMLA powder, which has the highest concentration of antioxidants on Earth. Eat more mushrooms which are a great source of nutrients Eat more soy, including tempeh, tofu, edamame, and soy milk. Stick to regular bar soaps instead of antibacterial because it lessens the risk of toxin exposure. Buy organic when eating the skin of produce because of possible absorbed toxins. Dust and vacuum your home regularly to reduce the toxins in the air. Fill your home with household plants that can naturally absorb toxins

