Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Historic Low 32 Percent

A new national poll finds President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to historically low levels.

The new Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey pegs Trump’s approval at just 32 percent.

Researchers also noted that just nine-months into his presidency two in every three voters now disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the White House.

Trump’s dismal numbers represent a 10 percent dip from when pollsters conducted the same survey back in March and are down three points from his 35 percent approval three months ago.

Researchers found 64 percent of respondents agreed the president does not “understand their needs and problems.”

The poll of 1,150 respondents was conducted in late September and early October, a period when Trump was widely criticized over his handling of the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico.

At least 34 people were killed during Hurricane Irma, which left most of Puerto Rico without power, leading San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz to openly criticize the president and his administration over what she deemed to be their inadequate response.

Meanwhile, a recent Suffolk University-USA Today survey of 1,000 respondents found more than three in five registered voters are now disenchanted with the Republican Party and more than half of them agree Trump has not delivered on his promises.

Researchers also found that an increasingly rising number of voters are now looking to Democrats for solutions to America’s most pressing issues, with 62 percent of voters now having a negative view of Republicans.

The unfavorable GOP ratings represent a 7-point jump in unpopularity for the party since the same poll was taken just four months ago.

By comparison, just under half, or 48 percent, of respondents share similarly negative views about Democrats.

In addition, 57 percent of respondents agreed they want to see a Congress elected in 2018 that will stand up to Trump.

Overall, Trump’s unfavorable rating now stands at 57 percent, up two points from the last time the poll was taken in June when just 34 percent of those surveyed indicated they viewed Trump and his administration favorably.

Nearly two-thirds of all respondents, or 64 percent, now agree the country is on the wrong track under Trump, a jump of eight percent since June.

