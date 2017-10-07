Trump’s Cryptic Message Spawns Some ‘Downright Terrifying’ Guesses On The President’s Meaning

Donald Trump calling reporters back after their day was supposedly over, turned into an event like an “opening scene to a movie,” describes a reporter from the Washington Post. Reporters were led into the White House dining room where the top military brass and their spouses were with the president and Melania Trump.

The senior leaders of the military, along with their spouses, were lined up on either side of Trump and the first lady in a position that was ready-made for a group photo. Making “looping motions” with his index finger on his extended hand, he made a swirl as if he were encompassing all the people gathered in this room.

From that point on it was a guessing game, with the various hints and teasers thrown out to the reporters coming from Trump himself. With his hand in that looping motion, he asked, “Do you know what this represents?” Then a “dramatic pause” was followed by what is being called Trump’s cryptic message today. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

The Washington Post reporter paints the picture with even more detail by describing the frozen faces with “toothy smiles” around the room when a reporter yelled out, “What storm?” Trump once again repeated, “Could be the calm before the storm.” According to that Washington Post reporter, this is what felt like an “opening scene to an action movie.”

According to CNN News, despite the grilling by reporters on Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not elaborate on Trump’s intentions, or what he meant by his “calm before the storm” remark.

White House mum over Trump's cryptic "calm before the storm" message https://t.co/SntS1X0qmL pic.twitter.com/xMLL8L4QCc — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2017

“As we have said many times before… we’re never going to say in advance what the President’s going to do, and as he said last night in addition to those comments you’re going to have to wait and see.”

This scene has the world on edge today with no one quite sure if Trump was hinting to something about a retaliation against North Korea as they continue with their nuclear bomb tests, or something else. Some question if he refers to a “Twitter storm” online. While the various news shows debated what Trump could have meant by his cryptic message, others debated his agenda in announcing this “calm before the storm” the way he did.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to elaborate on what, specifically, the President meant. https://t.co/Qzdg6Hcbb1 — KKFX My Fox 11 (@KKFXFox11) October 7, 2017

Timothy O’Brien, the journalist who wrote TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald back in 2005, sees the dramatics around Trump’s cryptic message as a president who has a tendency to approach things as if he were part of reality TV.

“I think this is a president who is living in a constant reality TV show. He loves the notion of ‘Tune in next week for the next exciting installation of ‘The White House,’ an ongoing reality show and national psychodrama.”

While O’Brien believes that Trump connects with people by” keeping mysteries alive,” that doesn’t calm the worries coming from the speculation that Trump is about to launch some type of storm. According to the Huffington Post, “Donald Trump’s cryptic message is freaking everyone out.”

The Huffington Post reports that there’s a big guessing game going on with many guesses being offered up today regarding the meaning behind Trump’s “calm before the storm” ditty. Some of these guesses are serious, others are “attempts at humor,” but then there are others that are “downright terrifying,” writes the Huffington Post. Some of those social media comments are seen below.

Freaked out? Support HR 669 by Sen @EdMarkey & me. Bill prohibits @POTUS from launching nuclear 1st strike without Congressional approval. https://t.co/970nRCV0yu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 6, 2017

If THIS is the calm… God help us all. — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) October 6, 2017

This is not normal. We deserve more than to be teased and frightened by POTUS..our lives aren’t a reality show. “To be continue…Tune in” — Luiza (@LuizaGriz1) October 6, 2017

dear God help us. I thought this WAS the storm. — Jan Rivero (@prplpreacher) October 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]