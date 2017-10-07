Tyga Ready To Spill Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Family Secrets For The Right Price

Kylie Jenner may not have heard the last from ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Hollywood Life reported that the rap star is now offering to serve up dirt on his ex and the entire Kardashian family for those willing to meet his price.

“Tyga is locked and loaded, with Kylie and the whole Kardashian family aimed in his cross-hairs,” said a source. “Tyga knows all about his ex’s private life, and he is ready to write diss tracks revealing intimate details from Kylie’s world. Tyga has been fielding book deals, big interviews and other opportunities to reveal Kylie’s darkest secret.”

The rapper is already on the record in insisting that he doesn’t see Jenner’s new relationship with hip-hop star Travis Scott lasting long.

The 20-year-old Jenner is now rumored to be pregnant with Scott’s child.

“Tyga is convinced Kylie will dump Travis too,” said a source. “The pregnancy news hit him hard. Now, Tyga can’t help but think that Travis is a rebound relationship with zero chance at long-term commitment. He’s been sharing with his friends how he has no faith that Travis will be able to keep Kylie happy or satisfied. Tyga did everything for that woman and she still wasn’t happy.”

Life & Style magazine has also reported that the 27-year-old rapper recently claimed that he was at least somewhat responsible for crafting his younger ex’s much celebrated style.

He added that he also helped to expand the reality star’s fan-base.

“Cause before her, before I got with her, people in the urban world wasn’t like talking about her,” he said.

A source also hinted that the rapper still feels some connection to his ex and has been hurt by the news that she is now carrying someone else’s child.

“It will actually become a reality when he sees pictures of her with her child and he is not looking forward to that day,” a source added. “That is the time that it will be real and he expects to be upset. It is a weird set of emotions right now for Tyga.”

Jenner’s pregnancy news comes at the same time several media outlets have reported older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian are also expecting.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]