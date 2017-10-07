Blac Chyna Goes Braless In Curve-Hugging Two-Piece Outfit At BET Hip-Hop Awards

Blac Chyna is at it again! The reality star put her killer curves on display once more, this time, at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

On Friday, the 29-year-old mother of two arrived at the annual music event held at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. The Rob & Chyna star sizzled in her sexy ensemble as she went braless in figure-fitting attire.

Blac Chyna, who is reportedly working on her rap career, left little to the imagination as she flaunted her famous curves in an all-white two-piece outfit. The Lashed Bar owner matched her sultry look with a pair of metallic heels and a white clutch bag.

Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee opted to put her icy-blonde hair in a braided top-knot bun and finished her look with luscious lashes and a nude pout.

Blac Chyna attended the BET Hip-Hop Awards with her close friend and hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

Before strutting the green carpet, the aspiring rapper shared several photos and videos of herself on Snapchat, giving her fans a glimpse of her jaw-dropping figure.

Later at the event, Blac Chyna was spotted hanging out with Keyshia Ka’Oir and rapper Dave East. The trio presented the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award.

During her latest outing, Blac Chyna appeared unfazed by the new lawsuit filed by her ex Pilot Jones. In a recent report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Jones officially filed a complaint against Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, accusing them of cyberbullying and defamation.

The actor claimed that the reality stars exposed his sexuality and released his private information publicly, which resulted in numerous threats. Jones added that when Rob and Blac Chyna released his contact information in public, he started getting threats from strangers.

Apparently, the threats were so bad that he lost his self-esteem and contemplated committing suicide.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Aside from Pilot Jones’ lawsuit, Blac Chyna is also facing a legal dispute with Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The famous siblings filed a complaint against the reality star for assault and vandalism.

According to reports, Blac Chyna physically abused the Arthur George owner on the night of December 14, 2016. The reality star allegedly tried to choke the sock designer with an iPhone charging cord.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, claimed that Blac Chyna trashed her house, which Rob was renting. The damages allegedly amounted to over $100,000.

Blac Chyna’s team already addressed the lawsuit and reiterated that she is determined to get justice and prove that the allegations are completely untrue.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]