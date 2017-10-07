‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Frets Over Victoria’s Medical Condition, Calls Dr. Neville To Help?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) health will take a turn for the worst after she is in a tragic car accident during the week of October 9. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) worries that his daughter isn’t getting the best care possible. He considers bringing back a fan favorite to treat Victoria’s brain injury. Will Dr. Simon Neville (Michael E. Knight) come back for a short stint to cure Victoria’s medical problem?

According to Soap Central, Victoria will get into a horrific car accident and will be rushed to the hospital. At first, the details surrounding her car crash aren’t known. It appeared she could have lost control of the car or was drinking and driving. However, the Young and the Restless spoilers state that the doctor realizes that Victoria is suffering from a brain issue of some type. They aren’t sure what is wrong, but acknowledge that something isn’t quite right.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor isn’t happy with the care Victoria is receiving and suggests they call in a specialist. He states that money is no object, as he is prepared to pay the doctor whatever it costs. At first, the hospital staff assures the Newman family that Victoria’s doctors are doing everything they can to save her. However, Victor isn’t convinced and considers bringing in a specialist he knows can handle her care.

Today on Y&R, Victoria points the finger at Phyllis while Graham plots revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xq6LxDxDP8 #YR pic.twitter.com/O2KrBNOEPb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor considers contacting Dr. Simon Neville to take over Victoria’s care. Just two years ago, Neville told Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) he was leaving Genoa City after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) started getting worse after he treated her. He left town but vowed to stay in contact with Ashley. Victor would know how to get in contact with Simon and ask him to see his daughter to determine if he can help her. Of course, there are few details regarding the validity of Neville’s medical license, but Victor can fix that quickly, if needed. If Simon can help Victoria, the Mustache will make sure he has hospital privileges and a valid medical license.

Would you like to see Michael E. Knight return as Dr. Simon Neville to find a cure for Victoria?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]