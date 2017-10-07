Will ‘Arrow’ Season 6 Finally Bring Fans An ‘Olicity’ Wedding? Stephen Amell Hopes So!

Arrow fans have waited a long time to see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) exchange vows. Although the couple has come close on several occasions, it sounds like we might get an “Olicity” wedding in Season 6. What are the chances that Oliver and Felicity finally get hitched on Arrow?

According to Carter Matt, Oliver’s romance with Felicity was starting to reignite by the end of last season. We still don’t know if Felicity survived the Lian Yu explosion during the Season 5 finale, but she and Oliver definitely have a lot to build on going into the new season. Whether or not that relationship leads to marriage is yet to be seen, but given how they were engaged back in Season 4, there’s a strong chance the two will exchange vows in the near future.

One of the strongest cases for an “Olicity” wedding is the fact that fans strongly support the characters becoming man and wife. In fact, many fans were unhappy with the end of their engagement in Season 4 and want some sort of redemption for the show’s power couple.

The demand for an “Olicity” wedding increased even more with the wedding between Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) on The Flash, a ceremony that will incorporate a few characters from Arrow. According to TV Guide, executive producer Wendy Mericle opened up about the crossover event and revealed that Oliver will explore true love while watching Barry and Iris tie the knot. Is this a major hint that Oliver and Felicity’s wedding is back on?

“It really explores the question of true love, and what does that look like? It’s emotionally really compelling, and you’re going to be surprised by what he learns and how he learns it and who he learns it from,” Mericle explained.

Mericle didn’t confirm that “Olicity” is officially back, but it sounds like it’s going to happen sooner or later. That said, there’s the possibility that Oliver and Felicity won’t get back together. After all, their relationship at the end of last season was pretty ambiguous. They’ve also been through a lot of drama over the years, all of which might make it impossible for them to be together again. For those who have been rooting for “Olicity” from the start, we’ll hope that isn’t the case.

Season 6 of Arrow premieres October 12 on The CW, check out a preview below.

