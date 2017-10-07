‘Outlander’ Season 4 Already Filming, But Without Caitriona Balfe?

Season 3 of Outlander is in full swing, and it looks like producers have already started filming for Season 4 in Scotland. Outlander star Sam Heughan has returned to Scotland, and executive producer Maril Davis recently commented about going back to work on social media. But are the cast and crew filming without Caitriona Balfe?

According to Carter Matt, producers are being a little more secretive about filming because Season 3 isn’t over yet. In the past, the show has been open about production spoilers, including casting news and filming locations. Things might loosen up after the Season 3 finale and fans are caught up with all the major developments in the story.

Outlander is starting production a little early because producers want to release Season 4 next fall and avoid another extended wait between seasons. The first two seasons of Outlander premiered in the spring while Season 3 was pushed back to the fall. This is also why Starz renewed the show for two more seasons instead of just one. This allows producers to plan in advance and get the ball rolling ahead of schedule. Given Outlander’s popularity so far, there’s little doubt that the network will renew it for two more seasons next year.

Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. -@mrdavidberry A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

In fact, Outlander’s ratings have actually climbed higher in Season 3, with the series now averaging around 1.5 million viewers. With Jamie and Claire’s highly anticipated reunion almost upon us, those numbers should only get better moving forward.

We don’t know if production is in full swing just yet, but Heughan announced his return to Scotland in a hilarious post on social media. As far as Balfe is concerned, International Business Times reports that the actress is currently celebrating her 38th birthday. Despite the festivities, executive producer Maril Davis revealed that Balfe had to work on her birthday, another hint that production is underway.

“Happy Birthday to the amazing @caitrionambalfe!!!,” Davis shared. “Sorry, you have to go to work today. Thankfully you work with fabulous people.”

Balfe’s Outlander co-stars also congratulated her on social media. Heughan teased by commenting on Balfe’s age, and she quickly responded that being older just means she’s a little wiser – and drunker.

New episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz, check out a preview for the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by Starz]