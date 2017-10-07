Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick, Says He Is ‘With A Different Hooker Every Day’

Kourtney Kardashian is taking aim at ex Scott Disick, claiming that the troubled reality star is “with a different hooker every day.”

Kardashian and Disick have shared a long and troubled relationship, breaking up for good more than two years ago but remaining in each other’s lives as they raise children together and go on family outings. But along the way, they have shared some spats, with many of them playing out before an audience of millions on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

That is the case for Kourtney’s latest salvo against her former boyfriend, the Mirror noted. In a preview of an upcoming episode, Kourtney accused Scott of being with a series of questionable women. After mom Kris Jenner tried to claim that Scott would feel bad if Kourtney abandoned him, Kourtney had a different idea.

“If that is his truth, why can’t he get it together? I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” she said.

While the slam that he is seeing “hookers” may be an exaggeration, Scott Disick has been prolific in his dating life since splitting with Kourtney Kardashian and has a preference for partners who are on the very young side. Late last month, the 34-year-old Disick started a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie.

The pairing caused some controversy given the age difference and Disick’s reputation with women, which reportedly worried Sofia’s father.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source close to Lionel Richie told People magazine.

The report added that Sofia Richie is looking for a more serious relationship and Scott was more reluctant but agreed to be her boyfriend. The report went on to add that Scott has continued texting and flirting with other women during the relationship and that he still has Kourtney Kardashian “at the top of his mind all the time.”

While Kourtney Kardashian may be slamming Scott Disick for dating “hookers,” the reality star is not letting the past hang-ups get in the way of her own romantic life and has shown a thing for younger men herself. After getting out of a relationship with singer Justin Bieber, Kourtney was connected to Younes Bendjima, a 23-year-old model and former boxer.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Sugarfactory American Brassiere in Rosemont Chicago]