‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Targets Victoria – Blames Car Crash On DUI, Newman Family Retaliates

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) will target Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), blaming her car crash on a DUI. It’s a shocking accusation and leads to the Newman family coming together to prove Hilary wrong. However, to prove Hilary wrong, they must find out what’s wrong with Victoria, and that proves to be a difficult task.

According to Soap Central, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) turns the tables on Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) by giving Hilary an interview on GC Buzz and expose the Mustache’s dirty deeds. It’s an underhanded move, but at this point, Nick is out of options. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor has backed Nick into a corner and he’s out of ideas to fight back. The last straw was when his bank account was emptied. What’s worse is Nick has no proof that Victor had anything to do with his missing money.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will get in a horrific car crash and be rushed to the hospital. At first, the doctors aren’t sure if she will make it. They work hard to find out the cause of her car accident. Victoria confesses that all she remembers is blacking out and waking up at the hospital. It certainly sounded like a DUI situation, but Victoria is adamant that she hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary decides to air a feature story suggesting that Victoria’s car wreck was a result of a DUI. Victoria would never drink and drive, so the accusation will surely send her through the roof. The Newmans will likely try to keep the juicy tidbit from Victoria while she recovers in the hospital.

Victoria has been suffering from a series of strange symptoms ever since she got hit in the head a few months ago. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she has seen her doctor a few times, and she cannot find anything wrong with her. She urged her to reduce her workload and stress.

Young and the Restless seems to tease something more significant will be wrong with Victoria. The car accident is the perfect time to explore what is causing her blackouts and erratic behavior. It is possible that she has a brain tumor or some other health condition that would explain her recent impulsive behavior.

Hilary refuses to sit on the story and decides to run with the idea that Victoria was drinking and driving. Will the Newman family come together to support Victoria? Will Victor and Nick be on the same page to blast Hilary for lying about Victoria’s crash?

