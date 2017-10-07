How Meghan Markle’s Life Will Change When She Marries Prince Harry

Suits actress Meghan Markle’s life has already changed since she started dating Prince Harry last year, but it’s nothing compared to what will happen when she officially becomes part of the royal family. Recently, Insider made a list of the changes Markle can expect to make when she marries her prince, and it’s obvious her life will never be the same.

Markle is not just an actress, but also an activist, philanthropist, and blogger. However, if she does wed Prince Harry, chances are she will have to give up her career. Women who marry into the family are encouraged to focus on royal pursuits instead of working. Markle already shut down her blog, The Tig, earlier this year and has started talking more about charities that are important to her, which sounds like something a future princess would do.

Even Grace Kelly gave up acting when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco and became a princess. There is no reason to think the same thing won’t happen for Markle.

Another area of her life that will see a major change will be politics. Markle has never been shy when it comes to speaking about social and racial issues, but once she is a royal, there will be no more talk of politics. Royal family members are strictly forbidden from expressing their political views, and on top of that, they don’t vote.

One of the questions many have about Markle is that once she is married, what will her title be? We won’t officially find out until she walks down the aisle, but it will either be Royal Highness Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Sussex. However, she won’t be referred to as Princess Megan, that is reserved for royals by blood.

Markle is also known for her love of fashion; she has even been a guest designer for a clothing line. However, once she is married, she will have to tweak her style to a more modest look. This is not an official palace requirement, but modest, formal clothing is expected.

One more thing, as a member of the royal family, Markle will be expected to always follow the Queen’s lead. When she stands, Markle must stand. When she sits, the actress better find a seat.

Meet the Parents: Meghan Markle Brings Her Mom Doria to Cheer Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony https://t.co/m0BhVJuQ8x — People (@people) October 1, 2017

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not made an official announcement, E! News is reporting that the couple is “as good as engaged.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]