North Korea Vs. USA: Russia Issues Stark World War 3 Warning To Donald Trump

Earlier this week U.S. President Donald Trump raised fears that World War 3 is just around the corner. On Thursday, Trump called an impromptu press meeting during which he surrounded himself with the country’s military leaders. News outlets around the world were left guessing at the meaning of Trump’s comments when he gestured to the military leaders and said that this “was the calm before the storm.” As reported by the New York Times, when pressed on the matter by reporters, Trump smiled and told the waiting press core that “you’ll find out.”

President Trump’s comments led many to believe that his comments mean that his patience with North Korea and Iran has run out. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump has been engaged in a war of words with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un for many months. Trump has dubbed the North Korean leader as “little rocket man,” while North Korean officials have called Trump “a barking dog,” and a “dotard.”

Tensions are high because of North Korea’s nuclear program and its testing of intercontinental missiles. Trump is also at loggerheads with Iran over the nuclear deal struck between that country and the Obama administration. When Trump criticized Iran during his United Nations speech, they too responded by testing missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

My friend lives in Seoul. These are some of the North Korean propaganda flyers he found on his daily jog today. pic.twitter.com/5vzP99Z5xg — Matt Ooley (@mattooley) October 4, 2017

With tension so high, there are real fears that a nuclear World War 3 is set to break out, with Iran and North Korea the catalyst. As reported by Newsweek, North Korea shows no signs of giving in to international pressure. In fact, the North Korean propaganda machine has kicked into life, spreading leaflets in South Korea Mocking Trump and General James Mattis.

If World War 3 is to be avoided, the role played by China and Russia will be key. The regimes in both of those countries have strong connections to North Korea and are perhaps the only ones who can bring Kim Jong-un to heel. It is Russia who has issued the latest warning to Trump about North Korea’s missile program, and the warning is a frightening one.

According to Reuters, a Russian lawmaker, Anton Morozov, has just returned from a visit to North Korea and has warned that Kim Jong-un is about to test a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to the U.S. west coast.

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States.

“As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

As reported by the Telegraph, Kim Jong-un’s regime could cause the death of four million people within minutes of the outbreak of World War 3. His initial targets are likely to be South Korean capital Seoul, Tokyo, and possibly the U.S. territory Guam. If North Korea targets major west coast city’s on the continental United States, the death toll would be much higher.

It was widely reported earlier this week that President Trump had asked the military to “overcome red-tape” so that they could present him with military options in a more timely fashion. Whether you are a Trump supporter or not, this sounds like a president who is preparing for World War 3.

[Featured Image by KRT/AP Images]