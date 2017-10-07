Pregnant Toya Wright Responds To Lil Wayne’s Alleged Son Rumor On Instagram

Lil Wayne has been accused of fathering a son 15 years ago and his ex-Toya Wright, who is pregnant, responded to the rumor on Instagram.

When asked by a fan what she thought about the rumors surrounding Lil Wayne’s alleged son, the reality star didn’t seem interested, stating that it is none of her business and told the fan to ask him instead.

Toya Wright has other things to worry about as she is expecting her second child and has an upcoming book set for release. Her baby’s father is rumored to be Robert Rushing as previously reported. The reality TV star, who is the mother of Lil Wayne’s eldest child Reginae, has a good relationship with the legendary rapper and is unlikely to add fuel to the fire regarding the rumor.

According to TMZ, the woman in question is Keiotia Watson, and she claims that the child was conceived in 2001 after a sexual encounter with the “Lollipop” rapper.

The publication reports that Watson went to court two years ago to legally establish paternity in order to receive child support payments. The request was granted and Lil Wayne was ordered to fork over $5,000 a month but has not yet made a payment.

#ToyaWright said she’s minding her own business when it comes to #LilWayne and his alleged 15-year-old son ???????????????? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

TMZ claims that Lil Wayne has not paid because he was not notified about the paternity suit and is requesting a DNA test to settle the paternity claim. Lil Wayne is reportedly ready to take responsibility if he is proven to be the father.

The alleged son is named Dwayne after the rapper whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. Lil Wayne revealed in an interview that he dropped the ‘D’ in his name because he was named after his biological father who abandoned him when he was 2-years-old.

Lil Wayne had his first child with Toya Wright when he was 16-years-old, the two high school sweethearts subsequently married. They have maintained a friendship and co-parenting relationship. It is unclear how many months Toya has been pregnant but she is expected to give birth next year.

Lil Wayne currently has four children with four baby mothers. His third and fourth children were born two months apart.

Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]