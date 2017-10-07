Brad Pitt So Stressed And Vain Following Angelina Jolie Split That ‘Silver Fox’ Actor Has To Dye Gray Hair?

During the months that have passed since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first split, the actor has lost weight and shared how he quit drinking. Pitt is turning heads with his newly trim body, but has Brad become both stressed from the split and vain about his appearance? That’s the claim in a new report, which alleged that Pitt feels compelled to dye his gray hair and even his beard.

Gossip Cop checked out the hairy allegations about Brad, which stemmed from a tabloid. The publication’s headline attacked Pitt as “vain” for his alleged use of hair dye.

“Vain Brad Makes Gray Go Away!”

Brad Pitt Sets Up Hair Dye Shipments To His Home?

The article told readers that Pitt has become so obsessive about his grey hair that he spends time having his locks carefully colored. The tabloid quoted an insider’s allegation that Brad blamed his gray hair on the stress over his split from Angelina Jolie.

“Brad’s gray hair comes in so fast, and he thinks it’s due to all the stress he’s been under.”

In addition, the source claimed that Pitt has arranged for a “steady supply of hair dye” to be shipped directly to his home. With the hair dye on hand, Brad “touches up his hair” a few times a month, according to the insider.

Brad Pitt Fears Aging?

The insider even alleged that Pitt used his hair dye supply to touch up his beard. Brad reportedly hoped that by dying his beard as well as his hair, no one would know about his worries. Pitt is concerned about what it means to get older in age-conscious Hollywood, according to the source.

“He’s very conscious of aging after being in Hollywood for 30 years.”

The tabloid’s insider also claimed that Brad fears that his gray hair makes him look older than he is. The source insisted that Pitt is “not wrong” about his worries.

However, a source close to Brad told Gossip Cop that Pitt is not obsessed about getting older. As for setting up a steady stream of hair dye shipped straight to his doorstep, it’s not true, according to the insider. In reality, Brad actually arranged to have his hair dyed gray for his role in the Netflix movie War Machine.

Brad Pitt Proud To Rock Silver Fox Style

Gossip Cop pointed out that even though the tabloid alleged that Pitt is “vain,” Brad has made his pride in his “silver fox” appearance known.

“The actor clearly isn’t afraid to rock the silver fox look.”

In addition to the fake report about dying his hair, the same tabloid has published other allegations that Pitt is worried about his appearance. One false story alleged that Brad put himself through plastic surgery as a way of coping with his split from Angelina Jolie, while another claimed that Pitt was undergoing nose surgery to minimize the size of his nostrils. Gossip Cop noted that both were false.

Brad Pitt And Six-Pack Abs Moving On After Angelina Jolie Split

Radar Online pointed out that Brad was looking good on the set of his new film recently, appearing to be ready to move on at last following the stress of his split from Angelina Jolie. Pitt rocked his six-pack abs as he focused on his first film project since his divorce.

The 53-year-old father of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted smiling and looking upbeat as he worked on his new science fiction film, Ad Astra. Brad’s white shirt showed his trim body after his post-divorce weight loss.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]