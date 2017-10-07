Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement Delayed Because Camilla Parker Bowles Dislikes Her?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumors that they’re already planning their wedding, with the world eagerly awaiting the news that Harry has proposed. But despite hopes that the prince and Meghan would announce their engagement after recent public displays of affection, Harry still hasn’t popped the question (or at least hasn’t shared the answer with his royal followers).

Prince Harry Waiting To Propose Because Of Camilla Parker Bowles?

For those speculating about possible reasons for the delay in the prince’s and Meghan’s highly anticipated engagement announcement, the Hollywood Gossip pointed out that a number of potential issues exist. Harry’s stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, is rumored to be one of the obstacles.

Parker Bowles, who is the Duchess of Cornwall, turned 70 in July. Much has been written about Camilla’s romance with Prince William’s and Harry’s father Prince Charles, including the impact on their mother Princess Diana. But when it comes to Parker Bowles’ influence on her stepsons today, could she be the one pressuring Harry to delay proposing to Meghan? The publication noted that the rumor mill has been churning out allegations that Camilla isn’t a fan.

“Rumors [continue] that Camilla Parker Bowles doesn’t like Meghan.”

While some may feel concern about the possibility of problems between Parker Bowles and her future stepdaughter, there are even more possible causes for the prince’s engagement delay.

Sign up for the presale for my fall capsule collection for @Reitmans! The essential fall uniform I designed for work or play ???? #MMxReitmans (on sale next week!! http://bit.ly/1qVx66l) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

Kate Middleton Influencing Prince Harry?

However, even if Markle doesn’t have Camilla on her side, Parker Bowles’ alleged distaste for Meghan could be in the Suits star’s favor when it comes to Kate Middleton. As the Inquisitr reported, Princess Kate and Camilla reportedly are involved in a heated royal feud that’s turned into a real life version of Game Of Thrones.

Parker Bowles allegedly is irate at Middleton, who supposedly wants Prince William to skip over his father to become the King of England. Camilla’s alleged disapproval of Meghan likely means that Kate and William are on Team Markle, helping Harry bypass any engagement obstacles that Parker Bowles might try to arrange.

But even beyond Camilla, the Hollywood Gossip noted that Meghan has some challenges to overcome in order for Harry to propose.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Royal Problems

The royal powers who must sign off on a marriage between the prince and Markle may be concerned about her background. Meghan’s American heritage recalls what happened with Wallis Simpson and King Edward VIII, when he had to abdicate the throne before he could tie the knot with his American wife.

Edward had to abdicate because, just like Markle, Simpson was a divorcee. The royal family has a strict policy on marrying divorcees. Can Harry wield enough power to overcome that policy? The Queen is expected to have the final vote.

In addition to all these issues, Meghan’s religion could have been a problem. The prince’s girlfriend is Catholic. However, just a few years ago, in 2013, the Queen removed the rule that banned members of the royal family from marrying Catholics. But if Harry follows William’s and Kate’s lead and has children, Markle’s religion potentially could cause problems in the future, because the kids would have to be raised in the Anglican Church.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]