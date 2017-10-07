Duggar Family News: Jinger And Jeremy Vuolo Go Dune Buggy Riding, Establishes Themselves As ‘Smart’ Couple

Jinger Duggar might have married her husband at a pretty young age, but she has distanced herself from traditional Duggar customs ever since. Wearing pants consistently and stubbornly refusing to tease a pregnancy, Jinger is proving to the Counting On community that she could be her own woman, at least within the seemingly generous parameters set by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

During the past few weeks, Counting On fans noticed that Jinger and Jeremy have been taking it easy on social media, posting updates sporadically. Looking at the young couple’s Instagram feeds, it does seem like the reality TV stars are indeed done with their honeymoon phase. That is, of course, until this weekend, when Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo posted what could only be their most adorable photos to date.

As it turns out, the Counting On stars recently enjoyed some time outdoors. While the couple did not specifically state where they went, Jinger’s photos revealed that the couple traveled to a place with enormous windmills. This has caused some of Jinger’s Instagram followers to speculate that the couple must have gone to the Pacific Northwest, which includes the states of Oregon, Washington, as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia.

True to form, Jinger and Jeremy’s newest photos were simply adorable. Jeremy’s upload featured a cute selfie of the couple, overlaid with an artistic filter that truly made Jinger glow. Jeremy even added the perfect caption for his latest post, calling it “Girl on fire.”

Whether such a caption was inspired by Alicia Keys’ song or Suzanne Collins’ character in The Hunger Games remains unknown, though it is always nice to see Jeremy share some secular references now and then.

Windmills at dusk A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Jinger’s photo, on the other hand, was also a casual selfie taken as she and Jeremy were enjoying a ride on a buggy. Jinger’s photo featured her and Jeremy smiling for the camera as they were speeding through some fields. Interestingly, Jeremy’s funky hat stayed in place despite the speed of the open-air vehicle.

Jinger and Jeremy’s latest Instagram photo was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the Counting On community, with many of the couple’s social media followers lauding the couple for having such great chemistry. Others even went a step further, stating that Jeremy and Jinger are undoubtedly the “smart” couple among the members of the Duggar family.

“You guys are my favorite couple! Glad you all are taking time for each other and not rushing into having babies you’re young enjoy just being a couple 🙂 God bless you!” wrote another.

“You two are so cute!! Enjoy this special time as a couple! You have many years ahead to have babies!!” wrote another.

“The smart couple,” wrote one commenter.

Dune buggy rollin’ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

