Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Fox News Reporter Lauren Sivan Claims Mogul Forced Her To Watch Him Pleasure Himself

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal is growing deeper, with a new allegation from Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan claiming that the mogul trapped her in a Manhattan restaurant and forced her to watch him pleasure himself.

Weinstein has come under attack after claims surfaced that he had been paying off a number of women claiming he sexually harassed them. The New York Times uncovered a series of allegations dating back nearly three decades, with many women claiming that Weinstein tried to force himself on them and claimed he could help further their careers if they accepted his sexual advances.

Now, a new allegation from Fox News host Lauren Sivan claims that Weinstein aggressively came on to her in a secluded part of a Manhattan restaurant nearly a decade ago. Recounting the event to the Huffington Post, Sivan said she met Weinstein and a group of others at the restaurant. Sivan was a news anchor for a local cable channel in Long Island at the time, while Weinstein was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.

Sivan claimed that Harvey Weinstein offered to give her a tour of the restaurant, and she reluctantly agreed. Weinstein led her downstairs, where he dismissed two staffers so they could be alone. Weinstein then tried to kiss Silvan, the news anchor claimed, but she rebuffed his advance and told him she had a boyfriend.

Weinstein then trapped Sivan so she could not get past him and exposed himself, the report claimed.

“Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate,” the report noted. “Sivan said she was deeply shocked by Weinstein’s behavior and was frozen and didn’t know what to do or say.”

Sivan claimed that Weinstein called her the next day saying he had a great time and offering to meet again, but Sivan again rebuffed his advances and the two did not meet again.

Update: A third of the (all-male) Weinstein Company board just resigned. https://t.co/TGVuutl3LK — jodikantor (@jodikantor) October 7, 2017

Harvey Weinstein has seemingly admitted to at least some of his inappropriate behavior, issuing a statement to the New York Times saying, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” The film mogul is now on indefinite leave from his production company.

Yeah. This happened????????luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Lauren Sivan does not appear to be seeking any legal action against Harvey Weinstein for the incident but has spoken out to empathize with other victims. Sivan took to Twitter on Friday, saying she felt for other women who may have felt compelled into accepting his advances.

