‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos’ Death Threatens Nicole, Brady Issues An Ultimatum

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease shocking moments for the week of October 9. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) will spend a night of passion together. However, the future is not exactly bright for Nicole, and she will feel the weight of Deimos’ death. As hinted by prior spoilers, Sami will be back in town when she hears something about Will’s death.

A Night Of Passion

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Nicole will seek out Eric when she hears the truth about the man’s feelings for her. Finding Eric in the farmhouse will end up in a confession of sorts, which will eventually lead to something more. Spoilers tease these two will have one passionate time together. However, Nicole will still feel conflicted.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Eric and Nicole will not be the only ones who will have a serious conversation about feelings. It seems like Brady will confront Nicole, and she will be honest about her feelings. Nicole will break the news to Brady, and she will choose Eric over him.

The development between his brother and the woman he loves would be too much for Brady. DOOL spoilers tease Brady won’t be able to control himself when he hears Nicole’s choice.

Brady Forces Nicole’s Hand

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole tells Brady that Eric left Salem.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/QSyYTHpP8M — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady will resort to another underhanded method to keep Nicole by his side. It seems like he will force Nicole to forget Eric by using Deimos’ death as a threat. Spoilers tease Brady will give Nicole two choices: end things with Eric or he will go to the authorities and report her as Deimos’ killer. Nicole will try to appeal to Brady, but there’s no reasoning with the man. It will be an eventful week for Nicole.

Grave Digging

The issue involving Will’s exhumation will continue in the upcoming week. Spoilers tease Paul (Christopher Sean) will do anything to discover the truth about Will’s death. There seems to be no hope in convincing Lucas to approve Will’s exhumation, so he will suggest something dangerous but practical: dig up Will’s grave to know the truth.

John doesn’t think it’s the best plan, but spoilers tease he will help Paul anyway. While the two carry out their plan, Sami will arrive to catch them in the act and berate them for what they did to Will’s grave. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Sami will eventually hear them out to see if Ben was telling the truth.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and John Sciulli/Getty Images]