Kit Harington Jumped The Gun On His Proposal, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 May Not Air Until 2019

Following the announcement of their engagement, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington admitted to popping the question way too early to on-and-off girlfriend Rose Leslie. While Leslie prepares for their upcoming wedding, Harington is scheduled to film in less than two weeks for the last season. However, the hit HBO series won’t probably air until 2019.

Kit Harington revealed how he popped the question to former Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie on The Jonathan Ross Show. Harington admitted that his proposal didn’t go as planned, People reports. The episode, which is set to air on Saturday night, shows Harington describing the perfect night that prompted him to ask Leslie for her hand.

“I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

The Game of Thrones star quickly realized his wrong choice of words and apologized. Later on, he clarified the dirty metaphor and explained that he popped the question a bit early. The Game of Thrones co-stars confirmed their engagement last month in a traditional classified advertisement in The Times.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had been dating on and off since 2012. Leslie played the love interest of Harington in the hit HBO fantasy series. Harington and Leslie haven’t set the date of their wedding yet.

#GameOfThrones: Kit Harington Is Shutting Down Production for One Day So the Cast Can Attend His Wedding https://t.co/VYsdzuploY pic.twitter.com/hjm9l0wqSZ — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 6, 2017

Kit Harington also admitted that all of Westeros are expected to attend their wedding. He phoned the producer and jokingly blamed him for the upcoming nuptials. Since all the cast of Game of Thrones is expected, he jokingly suggested to shut down production to accommodate the wedding. The 30-year-old actor is still set to appear in the last season of Game of Thrones, which will start filming in less than two weeks.

Game of Thrones fans may need to wait more than initially expected. According to actor Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), Game of Thrones Season 8 will feature longer episodes despite having only six. This means that the last season may take even more time to shoot.

Previously, sound editor Paula Fairfield hinted that HBO is contemplating feature-length episodes for Season 8. This was seemingly confirmed by Liam Cunningham in his recent interview with TV Guide. He echoed Fairfield’s words, saying that it will be bigger and longer. He pointed out that it took them six months to film each season of Game of Thrones, but they are filming longer for just six episodes for this season. He also added that filming will last until the summer. Ultimately, this could only mean longer episodes for Season 8.

Brace yourselves, the final season of "Game Of Thrones" goes into production on Sunday https://t.co/dqVmmx9UF7 pic.twitter.com/E9JHmzkscj — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 7, 2017

The elaborate post-production process is also expected to take time especially now that fans are eager to see blue-fire-breathing dragons and a throng of armies of the dead. HBO is yet to confirm the air date for Game of Thrones Season 8.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni]