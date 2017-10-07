‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Billy’s Betrayal Of Phyllis End Their Relationship For Good?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) gets a rude shock when she is confronted by irrefutable proof of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) stunning act of betrayal. The exposure of Billy’s perfidy looks set to end the relationship between Phyllis and Billy.

Phyllis Sets A Trap, Catches Billy In The Act

Phyllis is shocked when she catches Billy in the act of trying to steal secret Jabot information on her laptop. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) had determined that someone gained unauthorized access to Jabot systems on Phyllis’ laptop using Dina’s (Marla Adams) password. Phyllis sets a trap to catch Billy red-handed. She catches Billy in the act and proves that Jack was right when he concluded that Billy was the one behind the data breach.

Phyllis’ discovery could make her cooperate more closely with Jack (Peter Bergman) in the future to ruin Brash & Sassy.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis sets a trap for Billy when he visits her at her condo. She tells him she is going to draw herself a bath and leaves the room. She watches Billy secretly as he stares at her laptop. Then she sends herself an email. Billy sits up alert when the notification sounds. He mulls his decision momentarily, then gets up and walks over to Phyllis’ laptop. Phyllis watches him as he logs into the system.

Having confirmed her suspicion, she calls him to join her in the bath.

Phyllis’ Relationship With Billy Was Bound To Cause Problems

Many fans will point out that Phyllis and Billy’s relationship was bound to cause problems. Phyllis, an employee of Jabot, was naive to imagine that she could sleep with the enemy from Brash & Sassy without consequences.

Jack also should have been wary of the arrangement. He should have been wary of the situation in which he entrusts company secrets to an ex-wife who is sleeping with the sworn enemy who also happens to be his brother. It was clear all the time that Phyllis represented a security risk to Jabot due to her intimate relationship with Billy. How Jack was able to tolerate the evident risk baffles many fans.

The war between Billy and Jack, which spilled over into a confrontation between Jabot and Brash & Sassy, has its origins in the fact that Billy snatched Phyllis from Jack.

Although some Y&R fans insist that Phyllis’ sense of alienation from Jack forced her into Billy’s arms, others insist that nothing justifies the scandalous set up in which a woman leaves her husband to revel in a purely physical relationship with a younger brother. So much of what is involved in the relationship and interaction between Jack, Phyllis, Billy, and their roles in the rivalry between Jabot and Brash & Sassy appears so illogical that many fans just can’t wrap their heads around it.

Today on #YR, Phyllis learns the truth about Billy's recent behavior when Jack reveals what he's done. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dIARpmw6Dh pic.twitter.com/Sgg8GcX1Nk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 6, 2017

The mere fact of the conflict of interest inherent to Phyllis having an intimate relationship with Billy was sufficient for Jack to fire her from Jabot.

While many fans have condemned Billy for his actions, the irregular nature of his relationship with Phyllis while engaged in a personal and corporate war with Jack created the situation that offered a temptation he could not resist.

Regardless, the outcome worked to Jack’s advantage. He should take pleasure in ruining Billy while at the same time watch his relationship with Phyllis collapse. Jack’s all-time goal was to get revenge against Billy for stealing his wife.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]