Tia Mowry Dishes On ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: Which Cast Members Will Return?

Tia Mowry is opening up about the upcoming Sister, Sister reboot and revealing which of the show’s original cast members will be returning to the sitcom.

Tia, who alongside twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley appeared on the comedy for its entire five season run between 1994 and 1999, opened up about bringing the show back to TV and confirmed that fans waiting to see her and her sister back in action as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell probably won’t have to wait much longer.

“We are definitely closer than ever,” Tia told Entertainment Tonight this week. Though she admitted that she couldn’t give too much more away, she then added that she’s “excited” but wasn’t allowed to confirm anything just yet when it comes to the all-important details.

But while she couldn’t say much more about what’s to come, she did confirm that two of the core original cast are already signed on for the reboot.

Mowry said that her former co-stars Jackee Harry and Tim Reid will both “definitely be part of the show” when it returns to screens, which will likely come as some pretty great news to fans of the popular 90’s sitcom.

As fans will remember, Jackee played Tia’s mom Lisa Landry Sims while Tim starred as Tamera’s dad, Ray Campbell.

It’s not been confirmed which network, if any, has picked up the Sister, Sister reboot, though Tia confirmed that she has a few ideas when it comes to what fans can expect in terms of storylines.

When the show ended in 1999, Jackee’s character Lisa got married to Victor, but it sounds like it’s the reboot will actually focus on the married lives of Tia and Tamera.

“I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We’re married with kids,” Mowry told Entertainment Tonight this week, adding that she also wants the series “to focus on the power of sisterhood” and their sisterly bond.

“When you have the sisterhood and that bond, that is so beautiful,” she continued.

Tia’s latest confessions about the much-anticipated reboot come shortly after sister Tamera confirmed to People in July – four years after the reunion rumors first began to swirl – that she and her twin were working on bringing the show back to life more than 17 years after it left the air.

Mowry-Housley said that she and her sister had been “meeting with writers and producers because we wanna make sure it’s all a great fit” and also confirmed that things were quickly moving along.

She also said earlier this year that they were “progressively moving forward to make this happen.”

As fans will remember, Sister, Sister chronicled the identical twins lives after they were separated at birth. They then coincidentally ran into each other during a chance trip to the mall, causing their respective single parents, Ray and Lisa, to agree to move in together.

Sister, Sister the reboot is expected to air sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]