Conor McGregor’s Threat To Nate Diaz Ahead Of The Potential Trilogy Fight

With Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson heading to war at UFC 216 for the lightweight interim belt, there is only one fight for Conor McGregor if he is to return this year, and it is Nate Diaz. Depending on the results at UFC 216, the winner could have an extended medical suspension, making a quick turnaround to fight McGregor unlikely.

The UFC has also had some lackluster PPV events this year and will like the December show to be a big PPV draw. Therefore, the rumored Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor trilogy fight will likely take place sooner than later.

In a recent event where the 29-year-old laid out his future plans, he made a clear threat to his rival Nate Diaz. McGregor warns that if Nate keeps making demands about the trilogy fight, he will go ahead and fight the winner of the interim title.

The Irish champion also revealed that his priority is legitimizing the lightweight title. Some fans are torn as to whether a fight with Nate Diaz will be considered a legitimate title defense, with some comparing it to the Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre fight.

However, as Nate Diaz is the only fighter to carry a win over McGregor, some fans feel this entitles him to a shot at the title as the No.1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been active.

While McGregor likes the idea of fighting Khabib in Russia, his inconsistency in showing up to fights puts millions in promoting at stake if he doesn’t make weight. On the other hand, Nate Diaz is considered a sure bet as he rarely pulls out of fights citing injuries or weight cutting issues.

???????? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

McGregor said that he will wait for the results at UFC 216 before making any decisions on his first fight back in the UFC.

With threats directed at Nate, the TUF winner is likely training for the potential matchup. Some rumors suggest that the UFC is going to use the interim title winner to lowball Nate in the negotiations for the trilogy fight.

Who would you like to see Conor fight in his return to the UFC?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Steve Marcus/Getty Images]