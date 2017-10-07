‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Fed Up With Kardashian-Jenner Family: ‘I Literally Couldn’t Care Less’

Danielle Bregoli is never one to hold back her thoughts, especially if someone gets on her nerves — that includes the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The “Cash Me Outside” girl, who is known for being outspoken, appeared to have had enough of the reality TV family.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the 14-year-old viral sensation revealed that she is tired of talking about the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, particularly Kim and Kylie.

During her chat with the gossip outlet, Danielle shared her apathetic opinion about Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. Bregoli bluntly sniped that the reality star’s pregnancy is none of her business.

“Good for her. Not my business.”

When asked about her thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s surrogacy news, the aspiring rapper did not hold back in saying she “couldn’t care less” about the family. She then went on to request the media to stop asking her about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

“Please stop asking me about that family. I literally couldn’t care less.”

It can be recalled that Danielle has her fair share of tiffs with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In February, the “Cash Me Outside” girl targeted Kylie’s hourglass figure and lip injections on a radio show.

Bregoli even featured a Kylie-Jenner look-alike getting lip fillers and butt enhancement on her debut single’s music video, “These Heaux.”

She also once said that she will “whip every Kardashian a** there is” when asked about her previous comments about the family.

Despite her negative and mean remarks about the famous siblings, Danielle posed for an Instagram photo with Kim at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in June. She even captioned the post with, “See, I can play nice too.”

In the same interview, Danielle Bregoli also talked about her upcoming full-length album. The “Cash Me Outside” girl, who goes by her rap name “Bhad Bhabie” (pronounced as Bad Baby), revealed that she is beyond grateful for the opportunity that Atlantic Records has given her.

The “These Heaux” rapper also shared that she already collaborated with some of her favorite hip-hop artists for the upcoming album.

“It’s cool to have the support of Atlantic. I just spent four days in NYC meeting the whole East Coast team. I like everyone. It’s exciting. I’ve already collaborated with a lot of my favorite artists. Stay tuned b—hes!”

In a press statement released by Atlantic Records, they proudly announced that Danielle Bregoli is now officially a member of their label. The music giant even gushed about the rapper’s “massive personality” and record-breaking single, “These Heaux.”

Danielle Bregoli reportedly signed a contract to make multiple albums and is expected to earn millions of dollars.

