Blake Shelton Sings About Miranda Lambert On New Album ‘Texoma Shore,’ ‘I Lost My Wife’

Blake Shelton is revealing that ex-wife Miranda Lambert at least partly inspired his upcoming new album, Texoma Shore.

The singer, who recently announced that he’ll be releasing his new album just over a year and a half after his last, opened up about how personal he gets in his new songs in a new interview and confirmed that his 2015 divorce from Miranda inspired at least one or two tracks.

Though Shelton confirmed that his new release isn’t as personal as his last, 2016’s If I’m Honest, he did tell Entertainment Tonight this week that fans can still expect a glimpse into his failed romance with his fellow country star.

“I don’t think this one’s as personal,” Shelton admitted but said that “there’s a song or two on there that are directly personal.”

“There might be one or two songs that kind of feel like, you know, I lost my dog and my wife,” Blake said, referring to his and Miranda’s divorce two years ago, but then admitted that the overall feel of his upcoming album is actually much happier than his previous.

“For the most part I just made an album that feels how I feel now – that’s just happy and go with the flow,” he continued, hinting that his two-year relationship with Gwen Stefani may have influenced his happier music. “That’s kinda how the album feels when you listen to it.”

Blake also played coy when asked by the outlet if he’ll be teaming up with Gwen again for another duet following the success of their 2016 single “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” and their more recent team-up, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which features on Stefani’s 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

The site reported that Shelton denied having any new duets coming on Texoma Shore, but claimed that he “coyly pondered” before giving a coy “no” in response.

Of course, this certainly isn’t the first time Blake and Miranda have sung about their divorce on their respective albums.

Blake confirmed that If I’m Honest was largely inspired by their split two years ago, while Miranda recently opened up about how her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, was all about their divorce.

Per Sounds Like Nashville, the country star recently got very candid about her double-disc release during a recent songwriter’s session where she discussed her painful divorce and the impact it had on her music, though she did not mention her ex-husband by name.

Speaking of the album, Lambert said, “When you go through something in your life that’s really hard and you have the privilege and the blessing to be able to write songs, [you] use that to get you through it.”

Lambert then referenced her divorce again, telling the crowd of her split with Shelton after four years of marriage, “I did get divorced in 2015 and I did start drinking a lot.”

The former couple has also been accused of throwing a whole lot of shade in each other’s directions over the past few months both on social media and at award shows.

Blake Shelton’s Texoma Shore is set for release on November 3.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]