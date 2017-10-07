‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Erika Jayne To Star In Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Video

Erika Jayne’s collaboration with Too Faced cosmetics is taking on a glittery new twist. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased a partnership with the glam brand over the summer, and now the details have been revealed. According to Us Weekly, Erika Jayne will star in Too Faced’s video for their popular Better Than Sex mascara. Not only that, but Erika will debut the company’s special edition stilettos in the promotional video.

Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino has designed a pair of sparkly, limited edition high heels, which Erika Jayne will rock in a one-of-a-kind video to promote the brand. The shoes, which will retail for $225, feature “Cinderella-style” side panels and dimensional eyelash embellishments on the back of each pink-glittered heel, and the sole is inscribed with “Better Than Sex” in gold.

Too Faced partnered with Italian shoe company Mink Shoes to create the fancy heels, which took nearly a year to design, according to Elle. The hot high heels will be available on TooFaced.com starting Oct. 19 as well as the Better Than Sex pop-up store in New York City. You can get a sneak peek at the gorgeous Better Than Sex heels in the video below.

Be a stiletto in a room full of flats. Available Oct. 19 at our BTS Pop Up Shop in NY & toofaced.com #SuperLimited #betterthansex #toofaced #betterthansexshoes #vegan #madeinitaly A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Erika Jayne previously teased her Too Faced collaboration on Instagram when she posted several shots of a Better Than Sex director chair. Erika captioned one photo with, “I may be ‘too’ people and I am ‘Too Faced,'” making it clear she was working with the luxury brand.

I may be "too" people and I am " Too Faced". ???? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

And Blandino dropped a few hints about the partnership, too. The Too Faced founder posted a photo of the shoes and tagged Erika Jayne with the hashtag #BehindtheVideo.

Better Than Sex Shoes ???? ????#toofaced @theprettymess #betterthansex #BehindTheVideo A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The Too Faced deal is not Erika Jayne’s first venture with a beauty company. Last summer, Erika teamed up with the cult-favorite beautyblender to release “the beautyblender swirl,” a pink marble makeup blender. Erika also shared some of her beauty obsessions with E! News, opening her makeup bag to reveal that her favorite mascara is—you guessed it—Too Faced’s Better Than Sex.

With any luck, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Erika Jayne’s latest career endeavor when the show returns to Bravo this fall. Fans of the hit reality show have already seen Erika’s life as a “housewife” to wealthy lawyer Tom Girardi as well as her wild side as a pop singer. Erika Jayne is known for her racy hits like “XXPEN$IVE” and “Get it Tonight,” so it will be interesting to see what she does for the Better Than Sex video.

[Featured Image by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images]