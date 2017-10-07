Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Wants To Be A Fashion Model After Being ‘Intrigued’ By Kendall’s Success [Rumors]

Caitlyn Jenner is allegedly keen on making a bold career move as a fashion model after being “intrigued” by her daughter Kendall’s success on the catwalk.

According to Radar Online, the I Am Cait star is planning to get into the modeling industry and is already gearing up for it. The gossip site claimed that Caitlyn has been telling her friends about her plan and even confidently declared that she has what it takes to make it big as a fashion model.

Apparently, the 67-year-old transgender was inspired by the success of elder women who were successful in the said field. In addition, the reality star is reportedly most intrigued by her daughters’ success in modeling, especially Kendall’s.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, is allegedly making preparations for the rumored career move.

The webloid claimed that Kris Jenner’s ex-husband has been “upping her plastic surgeries” in order to become as “feminine” as possible. The outlet added that Caitlyn already went under the knife for a “foot tuck.”

The said procedure was allegedly done by having fat pads shoved underneath her toenails to make wearing heels more bearable. There were also claims that the former Olympian also had a butt lift.

Aside from physical changes, Radar Online claimed that Caitlyn signed up for modeling classes and has been seeking advice from agents and experts.

School, track practice, cheerleading practice, all that carpool! Now my little girl is 21! Wow, so proud of you, happy birthday. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Contrary to the said report, Gossip Cop claimed that Caitlyn Jenner has no plans to hit the catwalk. The outlet debunked such claims, adding that a representative from Caitlyn’s team called the report “foolish.”

The debunking site also reiterated that Caitlyn did not get “foot tuck” surgery and that the allegation was “made-up.”

Love my little girl! How cute! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kendall’s older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have recently slammed Caitlyn Jenner for allegedly lying about her gender reassignment.

During the first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14, the Kardashian sisters called their former step-father a “liar” for hiding the truth about her surgery from the family.

The sisters also claimed that Caitlyn removed difficult sections of her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, when showing the family before its official publication.

Caitlyn Jenner’s controversial tell-all book revealed some intriguing claims about her marriage to Kris Jenner and the family as well.

