The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series Before the 90 Days is already over, but many fans continue to follow the lives of the couples from the TLC reality drama. One couple, in particular, is stirring drama and controversy among fans, as Darcey Silva is seemingly hinting of being a victim of domestic abuse. Is Jesse Meester to blame?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Darcey Silva and boyfriend Jesse Meester are one of the most controversial couples from the hit TLC reality series. The couple has kept a lot of viewers guessing about their relationship, as Darcey has been very vocal about their status and her feelings through various social media posts.

Now, many fans are wondering whether 43-year-old Darcey is hinting on being abused by her 24-year-old boyfriend, Jesse. Per In Touch, the 90 Day Fiancé star posted a photo of her hand together with her daughters’ hands wearing a bracelet, which reads, “I’m a fighter.”

While this may be nothing but Darcey’s way of promoting a worthy cause, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star’s hashtag about domestic abuse has stirred rumors that she is being physically abused by Jesse. The publication notes that Darcey has previously been very vocal about her relationship with Jesse, with even one photo stating that ladies can now run after him now that he’s single.

Jesse responded to Darcey’s post through his Facebook account and wrote that there is no need to settle for anything less than he deserves. Both posts from the Before the 90 Days couple have been deleted since.

While these posts were enough to stir breakup rumors between the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple, recent posts from Darcey prove that she and Jesse are still together. It still remains to be seen, however, if Darcey was truly hinting on being abused or whether the post was simply meant to promote the cause.

Whether or not the rumors are true, many fans showed their support for Darcey and some even shared their own experiences of domestic abuse and how they escaped from an unhealthy relationship. Some followers, however, felt that Darcey is sharing too much information on social media instead of keeping such personal information to herself.

Do you think Darcey Silva is hinting of domestic abuse from her 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days boyfriend, Jesse Meester?

[Featured Image from Darcey Silva/Instagram]