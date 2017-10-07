‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Latest Promo Teases Eleven’s Past, Mobile Game Unlocks Secret Halloween Clip

Netflix is in full gear in preparation for the Stranger Things Season 2 premiere, dropping a series of horror goodness this week. It seems that the new trailer and mobile game app aren’t enough as Netflix continues to tease fans with yet another promo hinting at Eleven’s mysterious past.

Stranger Things Season 2 will shed some light on Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) mysterious past, according to the Duffer Brothers, SyfyWire writes. In support of this statement, Netflix just released a new teaser clip on Friday that shows Eleven saying ambiguous words that could be essential in unlocking the doors of her past. The clip also shows a series of subliminal images that appear to be flashbacks from Eleven’s memory. This string of images is accompanied by Eleven’s cryptic words like “4:50,” “sunflower,” “rainbow,” “three to the left,” and “four to the right.”

Other than these, nothing can be made out from what Eleven is saying. Hopefully, the coming teasers should give more details regarding her whereabouts in Stranger Things Season 2. (See new promo teaser at the end.)

Aside from this, Netflix also released a video game this week as part of its marketing campaign. To the delight of many fans, the Stranger Things video game tucked away a surprise video at the end. The game unlocks a secret Halloween clip from Season 2, Metro reports.

The retro mobile game released earlier this week takes players into the events of the first season. Once the game is completed, players get to see a scene from the upcoming season.

Since its discovery, fans have uploaded the video on YouTube. The video shows the four boys hitting the streets on Halloween, appropriately all suited up as the Ghostbusters. More so, the secret Halloween video briefly showed one of Season 2’s new characters Max (Sadie Sink). Max jumped out of nowhere, scaring the four boys by appearing as Michael Myers from the classic horror film Halloween.

Hawkins, Indiana is strange and full of secrets. And @EW has them all. https://t.co/ApCMpBMXit pic.twitter.com/g0IZnpg4Sm — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 27, 2017

The Stranger Things video game was released for free on both iOS and Android this week. However, the short video clip did not give away any plot details for the upcoming season. Netflix has kept a tight lid on the details of Stranger Things Season 2 following the huge success of its first season. Other than recovering from the Demogorgon attack on their town and the return of Will Byers, the Stranger Things Season 2 plot remains a mystery.

Stranger Things Season 2 will return on October 27. Interestingly, Netflix has reportedly hiked up the price of their service ahead of the premiere.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]