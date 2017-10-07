Jennifer Lawrence Is Reportedly Getting Married To Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left hand. It seems that the allegations are true because a source revealed that the 27-year-old actress and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky are getting married. There is no definite date yet for their wedding, but they reportedly wanted it to happen before the year ends. This is probably why the Passengers star has decided to take a two-year break from acting.

During a guest appearance on the Today show, Jennifer revealed to Savannah Guthrie that she will be taking a break and doesn’t have anything set for two years. When the host asked the blonde beauty what she will be doing with her free time, she just joked that she will make pots. However, an insider told Life & Style, that the Oscar winner is planning a wedding with her boyfriend of one year, Darren.

“They have a really strong connection. She’s always said she’ll know when the right guy comes along, and Darren is that guy,” a source said. “They can’t wait to tie the knot. They’re just crazy about each other.”

Lawrence met Aronofsky on the set of her latest film Mother! since he was the one who directed the movie. Despite the age gap, the lovebirds are reportedly on the same page when it comes to their relationship and wedding. The couple prefers a classy and intimate marriage ceremony, which they will share with their family and special friends.

Some of their celebrity guests include Jennifer’s former co-star Bradley Cooper and her close pal Amy Schumer. She also wanted Adele to perform at her wedding. If the wedding pushes through, this will be the first marriage for Lawrence and Aronofsky.

The 48-year-old director was engaged to actress Rachel Weisz before, but they never got married. Despite the breakup, the exes continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son Henry. In fact, that is one of the qualities that Jennifer loved about her boyfriend. She told Vogue that Darren is an amazing father.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she confessed. “And I’m never confused with him.”

Lawrence has been in high-profile relationships before – having dated her X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult and Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin. After her split from the 27-year-old British heartthrob and the 40-year-old rockstar, the award-winning actress probably wanted to make it right this time by protecting her boyfriend from the media.

According to E! News, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have avoided the limelight as much as they can ever since they started dating in 2016. They may have a low key romance, but sources revealed that the couple is getting serious and are really in love with each other. An insider claimed that they share the same sense of humor and they laugh all the time.

Their source revealed that the actress and her filmmaker boyfriend have discussed their future together, but they are not in a rush to get married. However, marriage is reportedly something that Darren would love and he adores Jennifer so much.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]