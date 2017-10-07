‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Dwight And Daryl Become The Odd Couple

The Walking Dead Season 8 is right around the corner and there is one piece of information that many fans of the show might not realize to be true. Although there has been a lot of bad blood between Dwight and Daryl, the storyline for Season 8 is essentially going to make them the odd couple, so to speak.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Austin Amelio spoke about his character Dwight in Season 8 of The Walking Dead and he had a few interesting things to say about how the world is going to change. But what was really important to note is that there is going to be more interaction between himself and Daryl and things might get a little uncomfortable, considering everything they have been through up until that point.

Although it is quite clear that Dwight is a “lone wolf” on Season 8 of The Walking Dead, it is also reasonable to assume that working as a double agent will put him in some of the most compromising situations thought possible. That means working to stay alive and also regain some of the humanity that he believes he still has despite all of the horrible things that he has done. That list is quite exhaustive, but it seems he is ready to repent in some way.

The Walking Dead: ¿puede Dwight favorecer la liberación de Daryl? https://t.co/bORz3XnOiu pic.twitter.com/13WNl80vUa — Series TV (@okseriestv) November 9, 2016

Amelio said that even though Daryl and Dwight met under horrible circumstances last season on The Walking Dead, Daryl also saw what they both had to go through just to stay alive. So yes, they are not “buddy-buddy,” but that does not mean they won’t be working together to take out Negan and the Saviors.

“I definitely don’t think they want to take a road trip in a car together for 10 hours, but I think there is sort of a mutual understanding, because Daryl has come into our compound and has seen what I have to deal with,” Austin Amelio told EW about Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

Amelio also noted that fans of The Walking Dead are starting to actually root for him while watching the show. He knows because of the fans that show up at TWD conventions and like to tell him all about how they feel and ask him questions about where Season 8 of The Walking Dead leaves Dwight, like they are concerned.

Find out all these answers for yourself when Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns on October 22.

[Featured Image by AMC]