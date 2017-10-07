‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Rose Leslie Flaunts Engagement Ring During Day Out With Kit Harington

Rose Leslie is one happy bride-to-be! The Game Of Thrones actress was all smiles during her day out with fiancé Kit Harington, giving their fans a first glimpse of her stunning engagement ring.

On Friday, the newly engaged couple made their first public outing together since they announced the exciting news. Kit and Rose were spotted walking hand in hand as they strolled the streets of London.

The former Game Of Thrones co-stars appeared smitten with each other, with Kit staring into Rose’s eyes from time to time. The 30-year-old actress, on the other hand, couldn’t keep the smile off her face while chatting with her future husband.

The couple kept it low-key with casual looks during their day out. Kit Harington rocked a navy blue sweatshirt on top of a jungle green t-shirt and straight-leg jeans. He matched his casual look with a pair of tan brogues and flat cap.

Rose Leslie also kept it casual in a white and black knitted cardigan matched with black skinny jeans and sneakers. Her flame red hair was slightly damp and covered up with a beige hat.

However, what caught the attention of many was the glittering sparkler on Rose’s finger. The huge rock on the actress’s engagement ring appeared to be a diamond from afar, though it’s hard to tell since the photos were not crystal clear.

Rose Leslie flaunts her GIANT diamond ring as she is seen with fiance Kit Harington https://t.co/6JCGdgNU4G — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 6, 2017

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones. Rose played the role of Ygritte, who left the show in 2014. Kit, on the other hand, plays Jon Snow and has starred in all seven seasons of the series.

In May, Kit revealed how Game Of Thrones helped ignite his off-screen relationship with Rose. The 30-year-old actor admitted that during their filming in Iceland, he fell more in love with the actress.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Kit Harington popped the question to Rose Leslie in September and made the announcement traditionally in The Times newspaper.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit revealed that his proposal did not quite go the way he originally planned. Apparently, the actor untimely popped the question because he “blew [his] load early.”

Kit clarified his wording, adding that he had some plans for the romantic moment but was not able to pull it off because he asked the question too early.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” Kit shared.

“I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early”

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]