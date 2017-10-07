‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Judi Evans Shares Details On Bonnie Blackmailing Victor, ‘Dump Maggie Or Else’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Bonnie Lockhart will take the next step in her quest for revenge. She plans on blackmailing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston.) Will he do what Bonnie says or does Victor have his own ammunition? Actress Judi Evans discussed the storyline with details regarding the storyline.

While the real Adrienne Kiriakis is wrongfully incarcerated, Bonnie Lockhart is in Salem destroying her life. She wants revenge against Maggie for “stealing” Mickey Horton. The next phase includes blackmailing Victor so she can get what she wants.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Judi Evans revealed the details about Bonnie’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that the lookalike will confide in Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.) However, it isn’t because she trusts her. The woman has an agenda, like usual. She wants Sheila to be the one to blackmail Victor.

Even though Sheila isn’t the noblest woman around, she refuses Bonnie’s request. She can sense that this is not going to end well. Besides, she just wants the money Bonnie promised her. She has no interest in getting revenge against anyone in the Kiriakis household. Unable to convince her former prison pal, Bonnie confronts Victor.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she admits to knowing about his phone call with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer.) At first, Victor doesn’t believe her. She blackmails him and tells Victor to dump Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and marry her instead. If he doesn’t, then she will tell Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) what she heard.

“She wants Victor to dump Maggie and marry her. Bonnie tells Victor if he doesn’t do it, she’s going straight to Hope and share what she knows.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bonnie Lockhart’s goal to marry Victor isn’t rooted in love. She only wants to hurt Maggie and have a piece of the family fortune. Sheila mentioned that she could marry into the wealth with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth.) However, that wouldn’t get rid of Maggie and leave her heartbroken. This is Bonnie’s ultimate goal.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Bonnie thinks she has the upper hand. However, she might not be prepared for Victor having a few tricks up his sleeve. This seems to indicate that Victor will bite back when she least expects it.

While Bonnie is still impersonating Adrienne, a prison encounter leads to a confession. The real Adrienne sees Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) at Statesville and starts asking questions.

“Hattie tells Adrienne that she was impersonating Marlena. Adrienne realizes that there must be some connection to her being in prison, so she begs Hattie to help her, but Hattie’s response is, ‘What’s in it for me?’ Adrienne is really stuck, because she has to figure out how to get Hattie to help her.”

What do you think is going to happen with Bonnie, Victor, and Maggie on Days Of Our Lives?

