Shocking Sequel To ‘Split’ Starts Filming, Caps Trilogy [Video]

Glass is the sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Split from director M. Night Shyamalan. But for fans who have not seen Split yet, you might want to be warned that there are some major spoilers coming up in this article that will shock you to the core. But for those of you who have already seen the film, then you really want to keep reading to see how it all ties together.

First of all, the success of Split can largely be attributed to one certain scene in the film that didn’t appear until after the credits started rolling. As many fans of M. Night Shyamalan already know, some of his best work was once thought to be those that he rolled out in the late 1990s and the early millennium. Since that time, he had released a series of lackluster productions that seemed to be mostly devoid of his original creative genius.

Okay, so now that you’re far enough down in the article, you have made it past the point of deciding whether or not you want spoilers from the trilogy of films. As you may already know, that hidden scene in Split came after the credits started rolling when we saw Bruce Willis show up in a diner and announce that the other killer the patrons were trying to recall was named Mr. Glass, which was the character played by Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable.

That officially meant that Split was in effect a surprise sequel/spinoff to Unbreakable and the two films exist in the same specific universe, leading to an all-new ultimate showdown between Mr. Glass, David Dunn, and The Beast. And that is exactly what will happen in the third film of the franchise, Glass, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

What we know about Glass is that it follows Dunn as he tracks down The Beast, only to find the reemergence of Mr. Glass from Unbreakable. Now we already know that this is a comic book approach that is unique to Shyamalan, so Dunn is essentially the superhero and Glass is the supervillain. But what we will find out in Glass is what information he has that will be vital for Dunn to track down and defeat The Beast.

Ana Taylor-Joy returns to the series as Casey and American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson will also be joining the cast. Glass is scheduled to roll out to domestic audiences on January 18, 2019.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]