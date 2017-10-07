Gwyneth Paltrow And Penelope Cruz Confront Ageism In Hollywood

Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow came together for a mutual discussion for Interview magazine recently, and the two actresses found themselves discussing their many years in the Hollywood scene. Specifically, Gwyneth and Penelope opened up about how age has played a major part in their careers, affecting the roles they have been able to get in surprising ways. Even today, ageism continues to be a major concern and that’s something both actresses bring to our attention with this new discussion.

Penelope Cruz Wanted Hollywood Executives to Think She was Older

Interview magazine is unique for the way in which it brings two celebrities together, instead of facing one celebrity off with a journalist. This time around, they matched up Gwyneth and Penelope, which gave the two actresses an opportunity to confront Hollywood’s other problem: ageism. While most actresses face rejection for roles on the basis of being too old for the part, Cruz told Ms. Paltrow that the circumstances were reversed for her.

Penelope, who will next be seen in the Murder on the Orient Express remake, admitted that she has always tried to make herself look older. She wouldn’t give reasons, but given the star’s ever youthful appearance and the dramatic roles she pursues, it’s not difficult to imagine her reasons. Journalists have caught on to Cruz’s efforts to seem older and question her about fearing age, which is something the actress says she finds ridiculous.

“That is such a crazy question for a 22-year-old girl or, for that matter, for a 42-year-old. I combat that craziness by refusing to answer the question.”

Family Helps Penelope Cruz Stay Rooted

The Hollywood lifestyle can consume actresses and let them get ahead of themselves, but, as E! News reports, Penelope Cruz has tried to stay above that hype and egotism. She credits her upbringing, which focused on the importance of family with a healthy dose of realism, for maintaining a level head and not letting Hollywood’s preoccupation with youth and beauty get to her. She says she won’t even entertain a discussion about age, because it’s not an important issue to her.

Ms. Cruz told Gwyneth Paltrow that the issue of age grew even less important to her, after the birth of her daughter. She began to realize that age has nothing to do with life, nor should it have anything to do with her career. Penelope hopes women will soon stop allowing Hollywood to force their preoccupation with age upon them.

Paltrow wanted to know if Penelope would consider going back to live her life over, or to be young again, in spite of her stern stance against ageism. Cruz says she wouldn’t. She fears losing the experience and wisdom she has gained through the years.

“How I see the world, how I look at acting — everything has changed. I get so much happiness from being a student again, from exploring,” said Penelope Cruz.

