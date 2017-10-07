Tom Cruise is reportedly not pleased with the news of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx getting serious with each other. Ever since the serious talk of Katie and Jamie surfaced online, many fans of Tom wondered about his take. According to the latest updates, Katie Holmes’ ex-husband, who started filming Mission: Impossible 6 after an accident, has reportedly ended all connections with her and their 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

After ending her marriage with Tom Cruise, Katie decided to dedicate her time to her daughter and to focus on her acting career. The Dawson’s Creek’s actress reportedly did not date anyone after the end of her marriage. As Inquisitr earlier reported, whenever she was asked to comment on the rumors about her alleged affairs with her co-stars like Joshua Jackson and Matthew Perry, the 38-year-old actress chose to deny all the nonsense.

Just like Katie, Jamie Foxx decided to deny all the allegations that suggested that he has romantic feelings for Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.

However, things completely changed when both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were recently spotted at the beach, walking hand-in-hand and looking happy with each other.

Ever since their romantic pictures surfaced online, many outlets have published unverified stories about their personal lives. It was recently reported that when Holmes and Foxx’s picture surfaced online, Cruise, who at that time was recovering from a broken ankle, was utterly surprised, as he had no idea that his ex-wife and his Collateral co-star are reportedly seeing each other.

#intimissimionice @intimissimiofficial #Ad ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

According to the latest report from Celebrity Insider, Tom and his entire family have reportedly started to ignore Katie and her daughter Suri.

The publication further claimed that it has been almost four years since the Mummy actor sat down with his daughter. Holmes, on the other hand, has reportedly attempted multiple times to amend the relationship for Suri’s sake.

A source revealed to the outlet that Eyes Wide Shut star wants nothing to do with Katie and his daughter.

“[Katie] has reached out [to Tom] in the hopes of opening a dialogue about resuming contact with Suri,” a family friend allegedly said.

The source further added that Katie wants Tom to be a part of Suri’s life, but she has been shut out from the actor’s personal life. Many are even speculating that the actress is reportedly being punished for leaving and turning against the Church of Scientology.

“Katie does not want her divorce from Tom and the issues they had to impact Suri. That is not fair. Katie would like to at least have a conversation with Tom. Tom is Suri’s father, and she wants them to have a relationship.”

If this is the case with Katie, then many are speculating that Tom has also stopped connecting with Jamie Foxx, as he has reportedly broken Cruise’s trust.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Cruise’s representatives have not commented on the recent claims. At the same time, the stars in question have also chosen to not divulge any information about their personal lives. So, it is safe to say that the above-mentioned claims are nothing but speculation.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]