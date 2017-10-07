’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Still Not Over Mohamed Jbali Despite Divorce?

Although Danielle Mullins has repeatedly said that she is definitely over Mohamed Jbali, it appears that she still can’t totally get her ex-husband out of her mind. After their train wreck marriage, the 90 Days Fiance stars still continually try to hurt each other in the most painful and embarrassing way possible.

Now that they are officially divorced, Danielle Mullins has set another goal, which is to deport her ex-husband back to Tunisia. Unfortunately for the 90 Day Fiance star, Mohamed Jbali is still living in the United States.

Danielle Mullins may have finally realized and accepted the fact that deporting Mohamed Jbali back to his homeland is not an easy task, so she has decided to do a different approach in trying to hurt her ex-husband by suing him. The 90 Day Fiance star sued the much younger Tunisian for $12,500 on account of fraud.

Despite the finality of their divorce, it seems that Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali still have not moved on from their failed relationship as they still continue to attack each other. Their negativity towards each other was clearly shown during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All.

Since they no longer live under the same roof, the exes made sure to get their messages across during the three-hour Tell All special. Although other controversial couples, like Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, were there, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali garnered the most attention as expected.

Mohamed Jbali had always said that something is wrong with Danielle Mullins and that she needed to see a doctor. Although he has gotten a lot of hate for his statement, it seems that Mohamed’s claims are now being backed up by Mama June’s manager.

It can be recalled that Danielle Mullins was supposed to take part in a makeover show that also helped Mama June Shannon with her new transformation. However, even before the 90 Day Fiance star’s makeover begins, she revealed that she is no longer doing the show because she was not satisfied with how GR (Gina Rodriguez) Media and BMB (Big Money Brandi) Management do their social media strategies.

After learning Danielle Mullins’ explanation, Gina Rodriguez quickly shared her side of the story. Mama June’s manager revealed that the 90 Day Fiance star did not quit on them, but it was the other way around. Gina then described Danielle as someone with “extremely unstable behavior.”

With this new revelation, was Mohamed Jbali right all along with his claims about Danielle Mullins’ state of mind? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins/Facebook]