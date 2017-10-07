‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Spoilers: Mariska Hargitay On Olivia Benson, Teases ‘Crazy Lady’ Comes Out

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers tease that Olivia Benson will face a shocking accusation. This was revealed in the premiere episode, but her troubles are going to get worse. In an interview, actress Mariska Hargitay discussed the storyline. She explained that the “crazy lady” comes out.

Possible spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading if you have not seen the season premiere of the long-running series.

Olivia Benson was accused of child abuse when Noah showed up at school with a bruise on his arm. As fans know, his adoptive mother never hurt him. It was the result of her grabbing him out of the street before he was hit by a car. She had to grab him quickly and yank him out of the road to save his life. He ended up with a bruise and when a teacher asked about it, he said it was caused by his mother.

In Law & Order: SVU, Olivia Benson soon found herself being investigated for child abuse. She is usually the one that is asking the questions and trying to get to the truth. However, now she finds herself on the other side.

At first, she cooperated the best she could, even though she was uncomfortable. However, it would lead to her getting angry. Mariska Hargitay discussed the storyline in an interview with TV Line.

“That’s why I’m like, ‘I’m the one, I’m the arbiter of justice. I’m the truth-teller. You don’t question me ever, and that’s what it is. I have to defend myself, and at first, you’re like, ‘Keep your s–t together.’ It was also, ‘How dare you? Like, ‘How dare you question my integrity and how much I love my kid?'”

The Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premiere was emotionally charged. Mariska Hargitay’s character is a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, things are going to get much worse for Olivia Benson. The actress teased that the plot will get more intense in upcoming episodes. She added that the “crazy lady” comes out and it is powerful.

New showrunner Michael Chernuchin spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Law & Order: SVU Season 19. He was asked if there was any concern over how fans would react to Olivia Benson’s “hell and back” storyline.

“Let them be pissed off for her. That’s good, because she has the rooting interest then.”

He also discussed what led him to create this kind of story for Benson. He explained that a lot of parents get accused of child abuse. Some of the people who report them don’t think rationally. It is common sense to grab a child from a busy street before they get hit by a car. Parents need to sometimes react quickly. Yes, Noah has a bruised arm, but he is alive.

“She was saving Noah’s life and she may end up losing him because of it. It was an interesting conundrum.”

What do you think of Mariska Hargitay’s character possibly losing Noah in Law & Order: SVU Season 19? What do you predict will happen with Olivia Benson?

[Featured Image by Christopher Saunders/NBC]