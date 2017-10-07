NBA Trade Rumors: Klay Thompson May Still Choose To Be His ‘Own Guy’ Instead Of Re-signing With Warriors

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents in the summer of 2019. Despite his intention to give the Warriors a discount, an NBA analyst believes Thompson could still leave Golden State and be the main guy on another team.

Many people were impressed by Kevin Durant’s decision to take a pay cut to keep the Warriors’ core intact. By taking nearly $10 million less than the max, Durant helped the Warriors re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston while giving Steph Curry his much-deserved raise. Klay Thompson, who’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, was asked by Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic if he’s willing to take a discount like KD.

“I probably could, yeah. That much? I don’t know. I don’t make as much as Kevin off the court,” Thompson said. “If it’s a few million… It’s a blessing whatever contract I sign. I would definitely consider it cause I don’t want to lose anybody.”

Though it’s too early to ask him about free agency, the Warriors fans are surely happy to hear that Thompson wants to stay in Golden State long-term even if it means earning money less than what he deserves. As of now, there is no doubt that Thompson is one of the major reasons behind the Warriors’ success. He’s been impressive on both ends of the floor since the Warriors started their title run in 2014.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Klay Thompson said that giving the Warriors a discount becomes possible after he signed a 10-year extension worth $80 million with Chinese shoe company Anta. However, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders believes re-signing with the Warriors is only one of Thompson’s numerous options and he could still choose to leave Golden State to be his “own guy” on another team.

“Also consider that there have been consistent rumors that after his current deal and collecting another championship or two, that Thompson may want the chance to be his own guy and maybe earn a little more off the court like his teammate Durant or Curry,” Kyler said.

Klay Thompson is one of the rare talents in the league who has the capability to lead a team. He already won two NBA championship titles and could still add more to his collections before he becomes a free agent in 2019. With the presence of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, Thompson will never be the “main guy” in Golden State.

This could make him decide to leave the Warriors and start a new journey somewhere else. As Kyler noted, taking a discount is quite a risky move for Thompson knowing that the Warriors could still use him as a trade asset. Unless there will be a no-trade clause on his new contract, Thompson should think twice before taking less than what he really deserves.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]