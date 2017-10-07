‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Mateo Makes Moves To Woo Quinn, Bill Uses Steffy To Destroy Liam

Up next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Mateo is taking steps to pull up Sheila’s plan against Quinn. Meanwhile, Bill could no longer hold up his anger and he would figure it is about time to get his payback from Liam.

Mateo (Francisco San Martin) will make some progress in terms of seducing Quinn (Rena Sofer). This week, he will surprise Quinn and give her a deep massage, which will enable him to get closer and more personal with her. Quinn will like the relief of the massage and even suggest that he should do it on a regular basis. Eric (John McCook) will even thank Mateo for taking care of his wife. However, he might change later on and set some boundaries. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will drop a hint about Mateo and Quinn, which would make Eric concerned.

Meanwhile, Bill’s (Don Diamont) expectation that Liam would come around seems unrealistic now and he’s losing his patience. He will ramp up his revenge plans and make sure that Liam’s life will be destroyed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Soaps.com reveal that later in the week, Bill will lash out on Liam about how he destroyed his marriage with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will warn Liam against continuously opposing his father. Steffy will try to calm down Bill as his anger is about to erupt. This would strengthen the connection between them, and spoilers tease that Steffy would likely be Bill’s pawn in making his son pay for what he’s doing. It would only be a matter of time before Liam gets what’s coming to him.

Bill finds out that he has a friend, and a supporter, in Steffy. Find out what happens today on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/TviRxKzNej — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 28, 2017

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke will have a chat about their relationships. Brooke will open up that she is still not over what Bill has done, but she is also not making any predictions about a future with Ridge. Brooke then asks Katie’s love life, and her sister’s reactions will say it all. She would try to convince her to spill the beans, but Katie is keeping her relationship with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) a secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]