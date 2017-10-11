Camryn Manheim, Mayra Veronica, Bruce Buffer, Jamie Gold, & Adrian Paul On October 14’s Peace Fund Poker Event

Working to protect, educate, and aid children living in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, the Peace Fund was founded by actor Adrian Paul. Since starting in 1997, the Peace Fund has been instrumental in raising funds for a variety of causes, including creating clean water in Niger, bringing books to children in Haiti, and raising funds for families affected by recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida. One such fundraising event is the Third Annual Peace Fund Poker Tournament, which will take place at Microsoft’s Los Angeles headquarters on October 14. Not just for celebrities, everyday people can attend, participate, and bid on rare experiences.

The celebrities participating in the Third Annual Poker Tournament of The Peace Fund are both impressive and from all walks of life. Participants include Cheryl Hines, Shanna Moakler, Carl Weathers, Bruce Buffer, Camryn Manheim, Jimmy Wong, Judith Hill, Kevin McHale, Mayra Veronica, Samm Levine, Wil Wheaton, Courtney Galiano, Bai Ling, and Carrie Keegan. The hosts of the one-day extravaganza will be Jamie Gold and the aforementioned Peace Fund founder Adrian Paul. The Macallan is among the sponsors supporting the cause.

To learn more about the Third Annual Poker Tournament of the Peace Fund, I had the pleasure of speaking with five of the celebrities related to the event: Camryn Manheim, Mayra Veronica, Bruce Buffer, Jamie Gold, and Adrian Paul. The five subjects all explained their motivation for working with the Peace Fund, and also what sort of experience they intend to bring to the poker table on October 14. For more on you can support the Peace Fund — including how to sponsor specific tournament participants — please visit www.thepeacefund.org.

When did you first get interested in poker?

Camryn Manheim: I learned poker about eight years ago. I grew up playing bridge, cribbage, and hearts. My family is full of competitive games players. We never played for money, just for honor, which is more costly if you ask me.

Mayra Veronica: I have been an avid blackjack player who has always been obsessed with learning poker, yet because of my crazy entertainment career and schedule, never found or made the time. Oddly enough, I kept making friends with poker players, and really great players, too. So I don’t think that’s a coincidence — now I have the best one teaching me. #JamieGold.

Jamie Gold: I’ve been playing since I was 3-years-old. I grew up in a family of highly-skilled brilliant people who loved cards and all games. My grandfather, who my mom and I lived with for 10 years, was a champion rummy player. I’m sure a lot of my card sense came from him, but my mom would play with me all the time; she’s awesome that way.

Adrian Paul: I played cards even when I was younger and then played blackjack for a while. I was invited to a Hold’em game back in 2003 and loved it. So that is when I got hooked on it.

Have you ever played poker with anyone else in the tournament before? Is this your first poker tournament?

Camryn Manheim: I play in a lot of charity tournaments. It feels like a good match, having fun while you’re doing something good for the world.

Mayra Veronica: No, I have attended a few, including the Big Game Big Give event in Houston earlier this year. That was an absolutely beautiful event raising money for a great cause. I look forward to this one as well.

Bruce Buffer: No, but I’ve played many Pro Level tournaments since 2005 and have final tabled many. Plus I’ve played on the WPT, Poker After Dark, and WSP TV shows. I was voted by Cardplayer Magazine the “8th Best Celebrity Poker Player in the World” a few years back.

Jamie Gold: Not exactly. (laughs)

Adrian Paul: No, I have played a few tournaments and occasionally at casinos I visit across the U.S. I like the psychological mindset that it provides. I have played a few times since then and in a few tournaments which I did okay in. But I don’t have the time to devote to it on a more regular basis.

Why specifically are you excited to work with the Peace Fund?

Camryn Manheim: The question is, why wouldn’t I be excited to support the Peace Fund? There is no other population that deserves our immediate attention than underserved children. We need to raise funds and awareness for children who don’t have a voice to speak up for themselves. This particular benefit will be used to partner with the charity Books Between Kids in Houston, to send books and school supplies to six schools in Houston that were completely flooded and lost everything, and will also be providing books and school supplies to schools affected in Florida.

Mayra Veronica: With everything going on in the world, now is the most important time to support organizations which like the Peace Fund, who do so much to aid children all over the world. There is so much tragedy happening with natural disasters, etc., children shouldn’t be subjected to growing up in these conditions. Every child deserves the right to basic human needs, like clean food and fresh water. I come from an impoverished country and survived similar circumstances, so I know how much it means when someone stretches out a helping hand. There is so much potential in that, such great human beings we can help them become, so they can ultimately help make our world a better place, too!

Bruce Buffer: I’m always willing to support a worthy cause when possible, and the Peace Fund is just that.

Jamie Gold: Adrian was the reason I’m part of it. His passion and honor and dedication are admirable. I care for him, which has translated into care for his cause, respect for his team, and now see how much I can offer to it makes me feel good. It’s such a productive group doing vital work, I’m honored to be a part of it. They really do affect change in a world so desperately in need.

Adrian Paul: I started the Peace Fund in 1997 because it was a way to give something back to kids. At the time I didn’t have any, so I felt it my duty to help the next generation. To inspire them, motivate them, or help them. Since then the Peace Fund has worked in several different countries and created Peace Fund Radio with over 2 million listeners worldwide and nearly 300 hours of airtime covering issues facing our children and about the celebrities and organizations that are there helping them.

Peace Fund tournament aside, what’s coming up for you? Any upcoming projects you can talk about?

Camryn Manheim: I just wrapped a six-part mini-series for the new Paramount Network called Waco, to be released in January. I am also currently working on a new sitcom for CBS called, By the Book.

Mayra Veronica: I am involved in an upcoming TV show for the Travel Channel, as well as coming out with a great new song through Warner Brothers.

Bruce Buffer:</strong >Many exciting UFC events coming up that I am the announcer for and much more in sports and entertainment.

Jamie Gold: Launching a multi-media entertainment studio with our first release coming out in December January, a CBS/Tyra Banks/Ken Mok co-production we are very proud of.

Adrian Paul: I am about to start an independent film called Summer Dance, then I have a pilot in November and I am producing a project about the true life story of the first Occidental to be accepted into the Shaolin Temple in China. Plus, I am bringing The Sword Experience events to cities around the U.S. for individuals and corporations as team-building seminars.

When not busy with work, how do you like to spend your free time?

Camryn Manheim: I usually have a dinner party/game night two times a month. But my favorite thing to do is go to New York and see as much theater as possible.

Mayra Veronica: I own a couple of start-ups and love spending my time working on them. As far as hobbies? I love horseback riding and beach time.

Bruce Buffer: Relaxing, training, and working out daily, plus plenty of poker, reading, films, fine cuisine, and family and loved ones time.

Jamie Gold: Investing in brilliant people’s dreams, consuming large amounts of entertainment, traveling, and finding the greatest meals possible as often as possible with family and friends. Playing a little poker.

Adrian Paul: I spend it with my family. If I don’t, I won’t enjoy my children growing up. I think we forget to spend time with what is important and when we look back we have lost the moment. Life is about the now.

Finally, any last words for the kids?

Camryn Manheim: I want them to know that they are not forgotten. Everyone that I know was horrified by the devastation of the hurricanes. Our hearts and prayers are with them as they rebuild their lives.

Mayra Veronica: You are resilient, you will surpass this and it will teach you of a strength that will accompany you through all walks of life. You are brave, and you are survivors, you will succeed in all you envision for yourself. So dream up a beautiful world for yourself, and these tools you have earned through this enormous sacrifice will help you achieve it!

Bruce Buffer: My hearts and sincere wishes go out to all every day during this horrific time for all to get back to normal ASAP.

Jamie Gold: We are dedicated to helping you and promise you’re not forgotten. Please have hope and be brave and strong through this incredibly-overwhelming time.

Adrian Paul: Yes. There are people that care about what is happening to you, people you may not know. We hope that it makes you know that you are not alone, that it might make you smile, just a little, in this tough situation. Just know that help is on the way.

[Featured Image by Zuzana Korda]