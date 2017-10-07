Teresa Giudice Admits Anger Led Her To Be Truthful About Troubled Marriage

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice admits her growing anger is what has led her to be so truthful about her long-troubled marriage.

Giudice spent a year behind bars, and husband Joe is still serving out the remainder of his near four-year sentence on the fraud charges that both were convicted of.

Soon after Giudice was released from custody in December, 2016, her mom and family matriarch, Antonia Gorga, passed away.

“My mom passed away, which was so devastating,” Giudice told ABC News. “I still can’t believe that. I’d take going to jail 10 more times than not losing my mom.”

The 45-year-old reality star recently shared her anger over her mom’s death has made it easier for her to publicly vent about her struggles with Joe.

“After my mom passed away, that’s when I got really angry because I felt like I lost time with my mom and I got mad at him,” she said.

In all, Teresa served more than 11 months in federal prison, being released just before Christmas.

“I know it took a toll on my parents,” she said, adding that her mom was sick for three months before finally succumbing to her illness. Giudice is now caring for her father, who moved in with her family after his mom’s death.

“He’s like my fifth kid,” she said. “They were married for 47 years.”

Still, Giudice has found time to pen her new novel, Standing Strong, where she openly laments “my husband made a mess of our finances.”

Giudice’s resentment toward Joe at times has grown so strong that she recently admitted there are times when she feels like a “single mother.”

“I’m still not happy with Joe. Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore,” she told People.

Teresa added that while her husband has regularly expressed his remorse, she isn’t sure if that will be enough to keep them together over the long haul.

The reality TV star recently revealed she got the blessings of her parents in the event she ever decides to divorce her long-troubled husband.

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced, but my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe,” Radar Online reports Giudice writes in her new novel.

“They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me,” she added. “They definitely feel like Joe is to blame”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]