‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney On Soap Kids And What Makes Will Horton So Special

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased the return of Sami Brady. The date of her comeback is quickly approaching. In anticipation of her arrival into Salem, actress Alison Sweeney has conducted a few interviews. When speaking with TV Insider, she discussed soap opera kids. She explained what makes Will Horton (Chandler Massey) so special, as well as the interesting dynamic between Sami and Will.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Sami Brady makes her grand entrance into Salem at the end of next week, Soap Opera Spy reported. Specifically, Friday the 13th, which is interesting considering what she finds John Black (Drake Hogestyn) doing with her son’s grave.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that it was important for Alison Sweeney’s character to be part of Will’s mystery. In fact, the actress was very outspoken when the character was killed off. By then, Chandler Massey left the soap and was replaced with Guy Wilson. As a result of the soap bringing back the original Will, the death scenes had to be refilmed, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sami and Will had an interesting dynamic, as the soap opera veteran pointed out. Sami Brady has always had a fierce passion, especially when it comes to her son.

“For almost my entire run on Days, Sami’s overarching story was all about Will. She would lie for him, kill for him. Her fights over that kid were huge! She was always Mama Bear so when he died it was horrible. Even the guys on the crew were crying when we shot those scenes! It was a very big deal.”

The actress also pointed out that the character of Will Horton has grown up on screen. While Salem has other children, there was a lot of focus on Sami’s firstborn. Not only was he a regular part of the scenes, but he was the focus of many storylines as well. Throughout the years, he was not used as just a human prop or accessory.

“I think the audience connected with Will in a much deeper way than they do with most soap kids because he pretty much grew up on camera. He wasn’t just trotted out at holidays and then aged 10 years overnight. There’s a real investment there.”

When asked if she felt pressured to return to the soap opera, Sweeney indicated that the pressure was not from producers. She wanted to return for this special storyline. However, it is mostly because she is devoted to doing the right thing for fans, as well as the characters of Sami and Will. Alison has always appreciated her fans and considers their feedback important. She was also committed to making sure that Sami was written correctly. Viewers will be excited to learn that the old and true scheming Sami is back.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Alison Sweeney actually spoke to new head writer Ron Carlivati. She gave him some history and explained Sami’s character, important events, and the storylines that made her who she is today.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami will rip into Salem at full speed. Teasers have referenced her as “Hurricane Sami” or “Earthquake Sami.” It was also hinted to expect some trouble to follow her and there will be aftershocks.

#TBT to my first day back on set of @nbcdays when I ran into head writer @carlivatiron in the hallway! Sami returns to days Friday October 13th ☠️???? A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

What do you think of what Alison Sweeney said about Sami Brady’s return to Days Of Our Lives? What do you think is going to happen with Will Horton’s mysterious storyline?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]