Beyonce Underestimated Raising Twins After Birth: How She’s Coping Amid Music Comeback Reports

Beyonce didn’t know that raising twins could be this challenging.

Multiple reports claim that the singer has been overwhelmed with the stress that has come with welcoming two babies into the world, on top of already being a mother to Blue Ivy.

Hollywood Life alleges that Beyonce completely underestimated what a challenge it will be to take care of three children, changing diapers, preparing food, and waking up relentlessly throughout the night because the twins can’t sleep, to name a few.

It’s said that friends and family members are in and out of the Los Angeles home Beyonce shares with Jay Z because she’s really needed all the help she can get to know the ins and outs of raising twins, having made it known it’s very difficult.

Fortunately for the singer, who comes from a supportive background, mother Tina Knowles is said to have helped out tremendously, even teaching Beyonce how to get both twins to fall asleep at the same time.

Hollywood Life continues to add that if Beyonce didn’t have her mother and other relatives who’ve gone through similar experiences, she wouldn’t have known how to cope with being a mother of three children — two of which are twins.

A source adds by saying that the most difficult thing has been trying to accommodate to both Rumi and Sir — the twins have completely different personalities, so much so that when one sleeps, the other begins to wake up and scream.

Beyonce and her husband are slowly but surely getting the hang of things, but it’s taken them more than four months to get to the point of feeling a little more relaxed and at ease.

It’s further stressed that Beyonce is hoping to release a new album in 2018, which will be followed by a summer world tour, but from what’s been said, the “Formation” singer isn’t sure whether it’s the right time to get back to her music career.

Her children come before anything else and if she feels as if she needs to spend more time with her twins to really grasp being a mother of three children, then her comeback plans will evidently be halted.

Besides, Beyonce won’t want her mother to be teaching her how to raise twins forever.

