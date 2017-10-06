Ivanka Trump Destined To Wear Hillary’s Shoes As Dems Call To Revoke Her Security Clearance?

It looks like Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are getting a real-life demonstration of what Hillary Clinton went through with her email debacle. Or as Vanity Fair describes it today “Ivanka and Jared get a taste of Hillary’s email hell.”

Reports today indicate that a few Democrats are calling for Ivanka Trump’s security clearance to be pulled after it was reported that she used private emails for government business. There is a “pair of Democratic lawmakers” who took this opportunity to “demand” that her security clearance be null and void, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A letter penned to White House counsel Don McGahn from Representative Ted Lieu and Representative Don Beyer was released on Thursday. The duo cited a few concerns about “severe credibility issues” with Ivanka Trump.

In that letter, they also cite reports on Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both being fined for filing their financial disclosure forms past the deadline. While the request to revoke Ivanka’s security clearance was the intention of this letter, they also renewed their previous request that they made along with other Democrats back in June to have Jared Kushner’s revoked as well.

They left no stone unturned in the requesting department and they didn’t take long to do so. Donald Trump was among those who made the most noise when it was discovered that Hillary Clinton had used a private email server at home, suggests Vanity Fair. But his battle cry centered upon the disappearance of those emails in the form of a high-tech delete procedure more so than the use of the server itself.

Democratic lawmakers call for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's security clearances to be revoked https://t.co/FcdDo7xGNf pic.twitter.com/WNfHXSXKGy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 6, 2017

With that said, once Politico reported this week that Ivanka and Jared Kushner used a private server of their own, which was reportedly set up in December, “Democrats didn’t take it lightly,” suggests Vanity Fair.

Representative Elijah Cummings, who is a ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, is requesting that the FBI look into this private email use of Ivanka and her husband.

Cummings penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking him to “conduct a security review to determine whether any classified or sensitive information was transmitted or stored on private e-mail accounts or nongovernmental servers by… Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump… to determine whether any of these nongovernmental systems or private devices were vulnerable to attack by cybercriminals.”

Congressmen press White House to revoke Jared Kushner's and Ivanka Trump's security clearances https://t.co/drMaJHiwUs — shondi99 (@shondi99) October 6, 2017

Vanity Fair suggests that the Trumps were getting “a taste of their own medicine” from Cummings when he stated “the FBI has conducted counterintelligence investigations in the past to examine the use of private family domains and nongovernmental servers for official government business — most notably the review of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s e-mail. I ask that the FBI conduct a similar review in this instance.”

Ivanka and Jared were also asked, much like the request made to Hillary Clinton, that the emails in question not be “destroyed, modified, or transferred.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s daughter and son-in-law released a statement from the couple that included, their “personal e-mail does not reside and never has resided in, nor passed through, the Trump Organization e-mail server.”

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]