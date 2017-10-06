‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Spoilers: There’s A Very Good Reason ‘AHS’ Episode 6 Could Be Delayed

American Horror Story: Cult spoilers reveal Episode 6 will feature a mass shooting at a political rally. Many AHS viewers worry that it is insensitive to show the episode considering it’s only been a few days since the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

According to New York Daily News, FX hasn’t decided if they will postpone or edit out the shooting scenes. It’s been only nine days since shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire at concert goers in Las Vegas. Paddock killed almost 60 people, injuring hundreds more. The decision to edit or postpone the shooting scenes would come down to CEO, John Landgraf.

The shooting will take place at a political rally where a lone shooter opens fire at people in the crowd. The American Horror Story spoilers state that the shooter will face a backlash. What that means is up for interpretation, but it suggests the lone shooter will end up being killed by law enforcement.

The scenes of the political rally shooting [in Episode 6] were not included in this week’s promo. American Horror Story: Cult production has been wrapped for over a month, so the Las Vegas shooting has no influence on the storyline. The network has not revealed if they plan on editing the shooting out yet. AHS viewers assumed that FX would air the show without omitting any scenes.

American Horror Story: Cult creator, Ryan Murphy has not commented on whether the series will air the shooting scenes. Murphy has never been scared to tackle gruesome scenes and use real-life events as inspiration. However, the Las Vegas shooting is weighing heavily on many Americans minds; it may be wise to delay or omit the offensive scenes.

If it were left to Murphy, American Horror Story would air as it wrapped filming for Episode 6 a few months ago. However, Fox could decide that they want to pull it out of respect for those affected by the concert shooting. So far FX and FOX CEOs have declined to comment.

Do you think FX should pull American Horror Story’s next episode out of respect for those affected by the Las Vegas concert shooting?

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays on FX.

