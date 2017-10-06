NFL Expert Picks Week 5: ESPN Experts Picking Seahawks To Beat Rams, Dolphins Over Titans

NFL expert picks for Week 5 include some intriguing predictions from ESPN. Among the Week 5 NFL expert picks are analysts siding with the Seattle Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN.com releases weekly predictions from experts with the network, but sometimes the picks aren’t fully revealed until later in the week. That happened again this week, with this group of 10 analysts picking the underdog Seahawks to upset the Rams on the road. That’s in conflict with what many other analysts around the league have predicted.

Some of the individuals from the ESPN group are predicting quite a few Week 5 upsets. That includes some of them favoring the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Oakland Raiders, the Houston Texans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears to beat the Minnesota Vikings. Upset is the key word, though, as one of them even had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the New England Patriots on Thursday night. That didn’t happen.

The Week 5 NFL expert picks from ESPN do include a couple of unanimous game predictions. That list consists of the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles and Steelers each have home games in the Week 5 NFL schedule, giving them the advantage in these matchups. There are usually more unanimous predictions, but the lack of solid picks this time around suggests the weekend could hold some very competitive games. That includes all the primetime matchups.

The biggest game of the week is likely the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys. The ESPN analysts were evenly split on that game, with both teams really needing a bump in the NFL standings. Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8, with most of the eyes of the football world likely to tune in. Among the Week 5 NFL expert picks, this game is the most argued and debated as the weekend approaches. Can Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott help the game live up to all the hype?

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks From ESPN

New England Patriots over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills over Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets over Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions over Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts over San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins over Tennessee Titans

New York Giants over Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles over Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers over Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams

Oakland Raiders over Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers even with Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans (Sunday night game)

Minnesota Vikings over Chicago Bears (Monday night game)

