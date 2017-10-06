‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor And Nick’s Growing Conflict Guarantees Adam’s Return

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will make a bold move to get back at his father, Victor (Eric Braeden), during the week of October 9. Victor has repeatedly crossed the line, and now Nick cannot hold back his anger towards him. Victor pushed Nick too far by stealing $500 million from his bank account. It was more than he could tolerate. It forced him to fight back, something Nick didn’t want to do.

Nick knows the most obvious way to get back at Victor is to expose his dirty deeds. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick plans to air his dad’s dirty deeds to the public by providing Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) the juicy scoop.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick could just stick to the fact that his dad hired someone to hack his bank account. It’s possible that he could reveal a couple of mindblowing shockers. According to Soap Central, Victor helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and escaped with Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Either way, if Nick goes through with the interview, Victor will be livid that Nick had the nerve to expose and humiliate him to the Genoa City residents.

Victor may want to get revenge on Nick, but he has only one more play left. He can reveal that Christian is Adam’s son and his adoring girlfriend and Adam’s wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), has known for almost two years. It would devastate Nick and leave him shocked and blindsided.

On #NationalBoyfriendDay, how can we resist sharing this fun pic of Chelsea and Nick! #YR @YRInsider pic.twitter.com/YZwYqCy7Ej — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) October 3, 2017

The only play Victor will have left is to reveal Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor doesn’t want to expose Christian’s paternity, but Nick is leaving him no choice. The Y&R spoilers seem to be setting the stage for Adam to come back and partner up with Victor.

Nick and Victor’s growing conflict seems to guarantee that Adam will return to move the storyline along. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Adam could want to raise his son and challenge Nick for primary custody. He will definitely not like Nick playing house with his wife. If that happens, Nick’s life will come crashing down. However, it all starts with Victor’s revelation that Christian isn’t really his son.

Do you think Nick will expose all of Victor’s dirty deeds? What will Victor do when he learns of the betrayal?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]