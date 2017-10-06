Paola Paulin Pictures: Bieber’s New Girlfriend Went From Colombian Government Employee To ‘South Park’ Fame

Paola Paulin may have had a small following before, but the Ballers actress is certainly going viral now that she has been identified as the new woman in Justin Bieber’s life.

Paulin and Bieber were officially connected this week after they were spotted going on a date in Hollywood after having already showed up to attend Bieber’s church together. An insider told Us Weekly that the two are getting along quite well and that the relationship is progressing quickly.

“They’re totally smitten with each other,” the insider told the celebrity news outlet.

That has led to a surge of interest in Paola Paulin, with her name trending across social media and many people sharing pictures of the actress. Paulin has something of an interesting road to fame, starting out as an employee of the Colombian government and moving into the world of entertainment, where she worked as a model and actress on South Park and Ballers.

Born in Mexico and raised in Colombia, Paulin is best known for her role on the television show Ballers, but has also worked as a model and done work for L’Oréal, Sketchers, Bon-Ton, and the Nassau Paradise Island Tourism Board, her IMDB profile noted.

She later moved into acting, with Haute Living noting that she did voice work on South Park before landing her breakout role on the HBO show Ballers. The 26-year-old also has a series of television appearances and commercials, both in the United States and Mexico.

The new relationship with Paola Paulin comes as Justin Bieber has been turning around his life and focusing more on his health. A source told People magazine that he had been feeling down recently, and took a step back from his work to re-focus himself and regain his health.

“It was a really bad scene,” the source said. “He was just not himself. He was profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable. He needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move.”

Bieber canceled the remaining concerts on his Purpose World Tour and started getting more involved in his church, the report noted, and he has seen his health improve. The new relationship with Paola Paulin has helped him onto even more solid footing, with reports indicating that both of them appear thrilled with the new relationship.

