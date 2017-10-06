Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Eddie Lacy Or Thomas Rawls Against Los Angeles Rams?

Seattle Seahawks rumors have been addressing the running back situation this week. Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls are being asked to step up and fill the void that Chris Carson has left in the running game. There are a lot of question marks for the team as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Carson suffered a season-ending injury against the Indianapolis Colts last week, derailing what had already been a very impressive rookie season for the seventh-round draft pick.

There isn’t a shortage of running backs on the Seahawks’ roster, but there are questions about whether it is going to be Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, or J.D. McKissic stepping up against the Rams. A report by CBS Sports confirmed that Rawls was a healthy scratch in Week 4, meaning the team simply decided that he wasn’t going to play in the game. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has stated that Rawls and Lacy will lead the charge against the Rams, and he appeared very confident when talking to the media about the important game.

“He’s in good shape, he has worked out hard. There was no reason why he couldn’t play, we just played Chris a lot, and you saw us flip it around with Eddie a couple of weeks ago. But now he and Eddie are going to take the load. We’re so fortunate to have Thomas coming into the lineup. He’s all fired up about it. He’s healthy and he’s real anxious, I can’t wait to get him out there.”

Depth is critical; so is the play of the next man up. #AlwaysCompete pic.twitter.com/hsZcLj6yTF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 6, 2017

There are going to be new Seattle Seahawks rumors in Week 6 based on how Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls look against the Los Angeles Rams. Playing in the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Lacy ran for 52 yards on 11 carries, which is a good rate if he can keep it up this week. He will likely be the secondary running back behind Rawls to start the game, but it’s expected that Carroll will go with the hot hand after the first few possessions for the team.

This is likely a very frustrating situation for fantasy football owners taking a close look at the Seahawks this week. With two running backs expected to share the load and two more ready to help the team, Pete Carroll may end up leaning on all four of them to shake things up against the Rams. The Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game will take place on Sunday (October 8) at 1:05 p.m. PT.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images]